Tuesday News for December 05, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Northern Mountains this evening through Wednesday afternoon. Snow expected. Gusty winds. Total snow accumulations = up to 3 inches.

Guilford County health officials are investigating a case of tuberculosis reported at Ragsdale High School. Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that generally develops over weeks, It is similar to a cold or flu but is not as contagious and is completely curable with medication.

The annual Moravian star lighting ceremony at Baptist Hospital TONIGHT (DEC 5) at 5:45pm. Event will be held at the Top level of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road at Baptist. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Live stream at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist YouTube page.

Source: Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health press release

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Traffic Alert: Davidson County

NC DOT: Crews are scheduled to install an all-way stop at the intersection of Highway 8 and Holloway Church Road in the Southmont area TODAY (Dec 5) between 9am – 4pm.

Update: Mt Airy, Reidsville will be playing for state championships this weekend!

Multi-colored Christmas lights are back!

Beige wrappings along with white lights and matching gold Christmas ornaments once popular with millennials is so last year? Gen Z is now embracing the nostalgic early 2000s (or is that 1980s…with multi-colored Christmas lights, quirky mismatched ornaments and random colorful gift wrapping paper.

Rejoicing in what God has done in 2023 and what He will do into the New Year!

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

Today (Dec 5)

Triad Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Trinity UMC (South Main St in Lexington) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Wednesday (Dec 6)

Pierce-Jefferson / Kernersville Chapel in Kville = 10am – 2pm

Thursday (Dec 7)

American Legion Post 342 in Salisbury = 1pm – 5:30pm

Friday (Dec 8)

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist / Piedmont Plaza W. 1st Street (WS) = 9:30 – 3pm

Forsyth Medical Center (WS) = 7am – 4pm

Piedmont Triad Airport (Greensboro) = 9am – 1pm

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through December 15.

Celebrating the season of Advent.

This Sunday (DEC 10), we light the SECOND candle of Advent.

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his church.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

