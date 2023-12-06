Wednesday News for December 06, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Northern Mountains. Snow was on the ground this morning in the Boone and Blowing Rock area…

Guilford County: A case of tuberculosis has been confirmed at Ragsdale High School. The health Department is testing students for tuberculosis, which they say is ‘extremely rare’. The person who tested positive to TB is being monitored to see if they develop symptoms. BTW: Tuberculosis is a respiratory disease that generally develops over several weeks. It is similar to a cold or flu but is not as contagious. And is completely curable with medication. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/ragsdale-high-school-parents-concerned-after-tuberculosis-case-reported/

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

Thursday (Dec 7)

American Legion Post 342 in Salisbury = 1pm – 5:30pm

Friday (Dec 8)

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist / Piedmont Plaza W. 1st Street (WS) = 9:30 – 3pm

Forsyth Medical Center (WS) = 7am – 4pm

Piedmont Triad Airport (Greensboro) = 9am – 1pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

FREE Holiday Movies? Lexington Cinema is running a special series of free holiday movies each Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through Dec. 20.

Movies begin at 7pm… “Home Alone” showing TONIGHT (Dec 6)

“Deck the Hall” on Dec. 12. “Miracle on 34th Street” on Dec. 13.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” on Dec. 19; and “The Polar Express” on Dec. 20.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening

Norman Lear, TV sitcom and movie producer, passed away on Tuesday.

Lear was 101. Lear created some of the most iconic TV sitcoms including “All in the Family”, “The Jeffersons”, “Sanford and Son,” “Maude,” and “Good Times” – fusing comedy with social commentary. www.cnn.com/2023/12/06/entertainment/norman-lear-death/index.html

Four Republican presidential hopefuls will take the debate stage TONIGHT at 8pm in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a last-chance effort to win over voters before the Iowa Caucuses in just six weeks. NewsNation will host the debate. The debate will also air on the CW.(Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie will debate).

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/debates/how-to-watch-the-fourth-republican-presidential-debate/

McDonald’s: New limited-edition happy meal for adults coming in December.

You can choose from a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac box – complete with fries, a soft drink and, of course, a toy. The meals will be available next Monday (Dec 11) at participating McDonald’s locations.

https://www.wbtw.com/nexstar-media-wire/mcdonalds-is-bringing-back-adult-happy-meals/

Traffic Alert: Davidson County. A new all-way stop ia now in place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Holloway Church Road in the Southmont area. NC DOT

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/updated-date-new-all-way-stop-being-installed-on-davidson-county-road/article

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through next Friday, December 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) is available to help. https://ncnavigator.net/

Taylor Swift has been named ‘Time Person of the Year’, giving the billionaire, business mogul, singer, songwriter, director, actor and producer another accolade for resume.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2023/12/06/taylor-swift-time-person-of-the-year-2023/71734846007/

Tech update: Instagram and Facebook will no longer carry cross-compatible messaging.

Representative Patrick McHenry will not seek re-election to Congress in 2024.

The Gastonia native has represented North Carolina’s 10th congressional district since 2005 (counties represented includecBurke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Rutherford counties).

BTW: McHenry became the speaker pro tem of the House of Representatives until Rep. Mike Johnson was elected speaker on Oct. 25, after a weeks-long stalemate.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/patrick-mchenry-retiring/

Update: “Dancing with the Stars” finale on ABC…

Xochitl (SO-shee) Gomez (17-year-old actress and pretty good dancer!) winning the Lynn Goodman ‘Mirror Ball’ trophy last night!

Pop singer Jason Mraz (MO-Ranz) came in a surprise second.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/movies/dancing-with-the-stars-finale-xochitl-gomez-jason-mraz/article

Multi-colored Christmas lights are back!

Beige wrappings along with white lights and matching gold Christmas ornaments once popular with millennials is so last year? Gen Z is now embracing the nostalgic early 2000s (or is that 1980s…with multi-colored Christmas lights, quirky mismatched ornaments and random colorful gift wrapping paper.

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org

Rejoicing in what God has done in 2023 and what He will do into the New Year!

