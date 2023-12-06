Wednesday Word

This is your Captain speaking…

“…those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength.

They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary,

they will walk and not be faint.” -Isaiah 40:31 NIV

Captain Jeff Fell, a veteran pilot with American Airlines with 32 years of service, nervously held an intercom ‘phone’ as he stood at the cabin door facing his passengers.

First, Captain Fell welcomed his passengers onboard the Charlotte to Chicago flight, informing them of the usual banter – flight time and weather conditions.

“I normally don’t stand up in front of everybody like this, I usually just stay in the cockpit and talk on the PA. If I get a little emotional, please forgive me for that…”

Captain Fell then pointed to a group of “very important people” sitting near the back of the plane – family members who had come along for his ‘retirement flight’.

The passengers filled the plane with applause.

Fighting back tears, Captain Fell shared, “I didn’t want to get emotional but goodness gracious! Thank you all for coming along with me and celebrating this very memorable time in my life. I love all of you.”

Another round of applause.

Captain Fell returned to his pre-penned speech…

“Finally, for my wonderful wife Julie who has been at my side for the majority of my 32 years at American. She has been the rock, the solid rock in the foundation in our lives and our marriage. Her faith in the Lord, wisdom, strength and love has guided our marriage and family throughout these years. I love you and look forward to the next chapter in our lives.

…oh yeah, welcome aboard everybody.”

A final round of applause.

“He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord”

-Proverbs 18:22 NIV

*A video of Captain Fell’s farewell speech was captured by passenger Justin Harrison and has been viewed more than three million times on social media. Also, Captain Fell received an honorable water cannon salute on the runway – a sign of respect for retiring aviators. Godspeed Captain Fell…

Source for this heartfelt story:

https://www.upworthy.com/pilot-can-hardly-hold-it-together-during-heartfelt-retirement-speech-on-his-final-flight

Check out the video of Captain Fell’s farewell speech here: https://nypost.com/2023/11/14/lifestyle/american-airlines-pilots-heartwarming-farewell-speech-after-32-years-of-service-brings-passengers-to-tears/