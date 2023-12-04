Monday News

“Small Business Saturday” has come and gone, but the North Carolina Sustainable Business Council says it’s important that people keep “shopping local” this season. The council says supporting homegrown businesses creates jobs and makes communities healthier. Studies estimate that processed food in the U-S travels over 13-hundred miles, and produce may travel over 15-hundred miles before reaching the table, if it isn’t grown locally…on average, a local retailer will recirculate about 48-percent of their revenue back into the local economy – compared to about 14-percent of revenue from a national chain. Finally: “Small businesses donate 250% more to local nonprofits and community causes. www.ncnn.com

Multiple new laws went into effect in North Carolina on Friday. Concealed carry gun owners in our state are now allowed to have their firearms in places of worship; even if they are held on school grounds. They can also now carry guns on some school properties, during specific times, The new law also launches a two-year statewide awareness initiative for safe gun storage and gun lock distribution programs. In addition, Medicaid expansion also began Friday in North Carolina, which is expected to ultimately provide health care coverage to roughly 600,000 adults. https://www.robesonian.com/news/296563/new-n-c-laws-have-gone-into-effect-on-friday

The annual Moravian star lighting ceremony at Baptist Hospital will be this tomorrow evening at 5:45pm. Event will be held at the Top level of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road at Baptist. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Live stream at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist YouTube page.

Source: Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health press release

BTW: Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has celebrated its holiday spirit with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center’s North Tower. The one-of-a-kind star has 27 points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each. Each of the 27 points is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.

Kraft Heinz says it’s bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company says the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of the beloved 85-year-old original but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder. Kraft NotMac&Cheese will be rolled out to U.S. stores over the next few months. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/kraft-debuts-dairy-free-mac-and-cheese-ev-sales-to-hit-record-massive-iceberg-drifting/article_5127d88c-3487-5ab5-83b8-f7bbb8c0d7ee.html#tracking-source=home-audio

It’s the SHRIMP, not the Lobster causing the RED in RED LOBSTER: In an attempt to increase customer engagement in 2023’s third and fourth quarters, Red Lobster, decided to launch a new promotion. For just $20, customers could enjoy all-you-can-eat shrimp. What seemed like a simple and effective way to spur revenue, ultimately resulted in the exact opposite. The $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal has actually been a Red Lobster tradition for over 18 years. This past June, convinced of its viability, the company decided to make it a permanent menu fixture.. The plan worked better than expected, as customers rushed in droves to take advantage of Red Lobster’s “Ultimate Endless Shrimp,” for just $20. Surprisingly, this year’s third quarter earnings report revealed that the chain lost roughly $11 million thanks to the deal. https://www.foodbeast.com/news/red-lobster-endless-shrimp-profit-loss/

GOING BOWLING: Area college football teams whose season is being extended: App State, Dec 16th in the Cure Bowl; Duke playing in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec 23; UNC returns to the Duke Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on Dec 27; NC State in the inaugural Pop Tarts Bowl on Dec 28.

Update: Traffic Alert downtown Winston-Salem for Tuesday

The closing of West Fourth Street from Brookstown Avenue to Broad Street has been pushed out till Tuesday (midnight – 2pm). Detours will be posted. City of Winston-Salem

