Friday News for December 01, 2023

Today is December 1st. Rain chances go up for your first weekend of December. Mild temperatures through Monday for the Triad!

Three-day ‘Hanes Brands Product Sale’ 2023 begins today (10am – 6pm). Also Saturday (Dec 2) 8am – 3pm. Sunday (Dec 3) 10am – 5pm

…at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building. FREE parking

Enter Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive. Details https://ywcaws.org/news-events/.

*Get great deals on Champion, Hanes, Bali and Maidenform items.

Prices will vary by item. Nothing will be priced more than $20.

*ALL proceeds benefitting Winston-Salem YWCA and United Way of Forsyth County.

Cantaloupe RECALL expanded. FDA has received additional recalls of pre-cut cantaloupe. North Carolina is part of the multi-state recall…

Freshness Guaranteed mix and RaceTrac fruit medley sold at various retailers including Walmart and Sprouts Farmers Market. Reminder: If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall – do not eat it.

https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-cantaloupes-november-2023

American Red Cross: Local Blood drives happening this week…

TODAY (DEC 01)

Triad Math and Science Elementary in Greensboro = 1 – 5pm

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 158 = 1:30 – 6pm

Saturday (Dec 2) Holy Cross Catholic Church (Kernersville) = 9am – 2pm

Sunday (Dec 3)

Oak Forest UMC (Old Hwy 52 in Midway) = 12:30pm – 5pm

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = noon – 4:30pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

High School Football: Road to the State Playoffs.

Mt Airy, Dudley, Reidsville are still playing tonight…!

*The Granite Bears (Mt Airy) will travel to #1-seeded Robbinsville (13-1) tonight. https://www.wxii12.com/high-school-sports

Winston-Salem police are looking for the owner of a goat that was ramming cars and running around the neighborhood along New Walkertown Road on Thursday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/goat-found-wandering-on-new-walkertown-road-winston-salem/83

The annual Moravian star lighting ceremony at Baptist Hospital will be this Tuesday (DEC 5) at 5:45pm. Event will be held at the Top level of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road at Baptist. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Live stream at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist YouTube page.

Source: Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health press release

BTW: Since 1992, Wake Forest Baptist has celebrated its holiday spirit with the Winston-Salem community through the 31-foot Moravian star atop the Medical Center’s North Tower. The one-of-a-kind star has 27 points that range in length from 7 to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each. Each of the 27 points is illuminated by a 100-watt bulb.

Reminder: Have your car battery checked (especially if its 3 years old or older)

Check those wiper blades. Check your tires (for proper inflation)

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/how-long-to-warm-up-the-engine-before-driving

Update: Traffic Alert downtown Winston-Salem for Tuesday

The closing of West Fourth Street from Brookstown Avenue to Broad Street has been pushed out till Tuesday (midnight – 2pm). Detours will be posted. City of Winston-Salem

Starting today (December 1st), a new law goes into effect in North Carolina making ‘street takeovers’ unlawful. Anyone caught coordinating or participating in a street takeover will be charged with a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000 dollars. https://nccriminallaw.sog.unc.edu/recent-legislation-outlaws-street-takeovers/

Update from the Middle East. The week-long pause in the Gaza fighting ended this morning, as Hamas fired rockets into southern Israel and Israeli warplanes struck targets in Gaza City. After a week that saw the release of more than 100 hostages, the fate of those remaining in captivity is unknown.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/hamas-rockets-trigger-end-ceasefire-blinken-pushes-two-state-solution

Covid-19 hospitalizations are trending up, increasing 10% over the week prior, CDC data shows. Only 15% of American adults have received the updated COVID-19 shot. In comparison, more than 36% of adults have gotten the flu shot.

https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2023-11-17/cdc-new-covid-19-hospitalizations-increase

Number of the day = $12 billion. That’s roughly how much consumers spent on Cyber Monday sales this year, a 9% increase from 2022, according to Adobe Analytics. CNN

ACA: Open Enrollment is happening NOW through December 15.

‘Healthcare’ plans are available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for coverage starting Jan 1, 2024. Details: https://www.healthcare.gov/

*NC Navigator Consortium (con-SORE-shem) is available to help. https://ncnavigator.net/

Celebrating the season of Advent.

This Sunday (DEC 03), we light the FIRST candle of Advent.

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his church.

Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent, and beyond.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

Beginning Friday, Google is moving ahead with its plan to delete inactive accounts that have been ‘dormant’ for at least two years.

To save your account: All you need to do is log into your Google account or any Google service at least once – every two years – to simply read an email, watch a video or perform a single search, among other activities.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/11/27/tech/google-deleting-inactive-accounts-friday/index.html?

“Doing the Most Good” (in the neighborhood)

Salvation Army: Bell ringers are needed NOW through December 24.

Register to Ring today: https://www.registertoring.com/

Check out additional volunteer opportunities at www.SalvationArmyWS.org