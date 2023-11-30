WHAT'S NEW
S@5: Local adoption stories

wbfj-verne
November 30, 2023

Four local adoption stories from some of our WBFJ listening families.

The Harris family
The Ravish Family
Angela Hartman
Jason and Elizabeth

Listen now…

The story of the Bible is the story of ‘adoption’.
Ephesians 1:5 says that…
“God decided in advance to adopt us into his own family by bringing us to himself through Jesus Christ.
This is what he wanted to do, and it gave him great pleasure.”

As Believers, we are all adopted into God’s spiritual family as a chosen child of God.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 03, 2023)

