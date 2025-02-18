Tuesday News for February 18, 2025

One month until Spring (March 20) 😊

*Listen to WBFJ for the latest winter weather updates from the National Weather Service.

Today is…

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast. Thumb appreciation day and Battery day.

The most commonly used batteries are AA and AAA batteries for household devices.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad for Wednesday

Forsyth, Davidson, Randolph and Guilford. Plus, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Mixed precipitation expected.

Total snow and sleet accumulations around 1 to 3 inches possible.

*Roads will become slick, especially bridges and overpasses on Wednesday.

Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday

Stokes county (eastward toward the North Eastern Coastal communities).

*Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches.

Preparing for Winter Weather

“Please stay home if you don’t need to get out on Wednesday”

Keith Huff, director of field operations with the City of Winston-Salem giving an update on winter storm prep. City crews will work two 12-hour shifts once the snow begins on Wednesday. 16 trucks with plows will be working major roads first, then shifting to secondary streets. Source: Winter Weather Prep News Conference from Monday.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

Legislation we all can support! Forsyth County Rep. Donnie Lambeth has co-sponsored House Bill 124, to designate the Moravian cookie as North Carolina’s official state cookie. Another Bill proposes making the Moravian star the official state star.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/moravian-cookie-north-carolina-official-state-cookie/63823346#

Flooding, now snow? Snow will impact parts of Kentucky later today into Wednesday, just days after significant rainfall caused deadly flooding across the commonwealth.

The National Weather Service is predicting between 2-6 inches of snow, with higher amounts in central parts of Kentucky. https://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/local/2025/02/18/kentucky-weather-snow-predictions-for-major-commonwealth-cities/

The Mission Mule team has successfully reached the flood-stricken communities near Welch, West Virginia. While Mike and the Mules are delivering supplies in WVA the rest of the Mission Mule team is working to set up a relief station in Hyden, Kentucky (according to their social media post).

Wanna donate, go to https://MissionMules.org

Note: Mission Mules is a Christian non-profit disaster response organization based at Mount Ullah in Rowan county which provides critical aid in remote areas following natural disasters.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, February 18, 2025

King Elementary in King = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Pilot Mountain Middle School = 1pm – 5:30pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

New Garden Friends School in Greensboro = 2pm – 6pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Millions of hardworking Americans dream of retirement.

Interestingly, the median age that American workers expect to retire is 65.

The median age that U.S. workers actually retire is age 62, according to new research.

Money expert Clark Howard suggests that we should continue to work until you reach full retirement age — or even later. Each year you can delay retirement in your 60s will help your wallet tremendously down the road.

The current full retirement age is 67 years old.

The age for Medicare eligibility remains at age 65.

https://clark.com/personal-finance-credit/investing-retirement/average-retirement-age/

Source: Retirement Confidence Survey from the nonprofit (EBRI).

Forsyth commissioners approving $500,000 to help with pay raises for teacher assistants in the Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools system. Raises are expected to go into effect by June if not earlier, said Amanda Lehmert, a spokesperson for the school district. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/

Artist news. Brandon Lake will step into the ‘circle’ at the Grand Ole Opry – for the very first time – this Wednesday (Feb 19). FYI: Brandon Lake will perform “Hard Fought Hallelujah” along with country singer Jelly Roll LIVE at the Opry stage!

https://www.opry.com/show/2025-02-19-grand-ole-opry-opry-100-at-7-pm?u

Tree Care Workshops

Come learn about the importance of the Persimmon tree, which is native to our area.

Free persimmon saplings will be available (one per person)!

TODAY (2/18) @ Carver School Branch Library, 5:30- 6:30 p.m.

Due to the winter weather…

Wednesday and Friday workshops have been CANCELLED.

RESCHEDULED: The workshop at Southside Library has been rescheduled to next Thursday (2/270) @ 5:30- 6:30pm. Email kwsb@cityofws.org with any questions.

Hosted by Keep Winston Salem Beautiful and the City of Winston-Salem. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem