Wednesday News for February 19, 2025

Listen to WBFJ for the latest winter weather updates from the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad (1 -2 inches)

Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph…Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.

Winter Storm Warning for Stokes, Rockingham, Caswell (3 -5 inches)

*Use caution on bridges and overpasses once the snow falls.

Below normal temperatures thru the weekend

One month until Spring (March 20) 😊

Elizabeth City, Knotts Island… (northern Carolina coast)

Winter Storm Warning. 5 to 10 inches of snow by Thursday morning!

Greenville, NC = Sleet and Freezing rain!

CLOSED TODAY…

Meals on Wheels of Forsyth County – Closed

Stokes County Senior Lunch Program, Meals on Wheels

Closed today through Friday morning?

Crisis Control Ministry = Offices are CLOSED today.

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Tree Care Workshops

Due to the winter weather: Wednesday and Friday workshops have been CANCELLED.

RESCHEDULED: The workshop at Southside Library has been rescheduled to next Thursday (2/270) @ 5:30- 6:30pm. Email kwsb@cityofws.org with any questions.

Hosted by Keep Winston Salem Beautiful and the City of Winston-Salem.

Come learn about the importance of the Persimmon tree, which is native to our area.

Free persimmon saplings will be available (one per person) https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

US Postal Service head to step down

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is stepping down after a 5-year tenure marked by the Covid pandemic and financial losses.

In a related ‘postal’ headline: ‘Goodnight Moon’ and ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ stamps to be issued later this year.

https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2025/0113-goodnight-moon-and-spongebob-squarepants-stamps-to-be-issued-later-this-year.htm?

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring.