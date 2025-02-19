WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
February 19, 2025

Have you ever watched a documentary from something in life that you lived through?  As it unfolds, things aren’t as you remember.  Why is that?  Fading Memory?  Limited Perspective?  A different side of the same story?

Sometimes, I wonder if we will have a similar scenario when the plans and purposes of God are fully revealed to us (see Isaiah 55:8-9):

“That’s not how I remember it…”

          “I never would have guessed that…”

          “If I had only known…”

These sentiments express a viewpoint that doesn’t see the whole picture.  Perhaps it was intended that way.  Would greater knowledge reduce my level of trust?

So, as life plays out around me each day, can I rest in the fact I am operating in partial obscurity?  Can I find hope in the fact that I am trusting a God that not only has the entire picture in view but is also the One who created & controls the outcome and how I will get there?  There is actually a place of rest and comfort in this experience.

Oh, what a wonderful God we have! How great are his wisdom and knowledge and riches! How impossible it is for us to understand his decisions and his methods!  Romans 11:33 (TLB)

Here’s to “not knowing”!

  • Wally

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for February 19, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 19, 2025

Tuesday News for February 18, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 18, 2025

Monday News for February 17, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 17, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
February 17, 2025

Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (FEB 16, 2025)

wbfj-verne
February 14, 2025

Friday News for February 14, 2025

wbfj-verne
February 14, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.