Wednesday Word

Have you ever watched a documentary from something in life that you lived through? As it unfolds, things aren’t as you remember. Why is that? Fading Memory? Limited Perspective? A different side of the same story?

Sometimes, I wonder if we will have a similar scenario when the plans and purposes of God are fully revealed to us (see Isaiah 55:8-9):

“That’s not how I remember it…”

“I never would have guessed that…”

“If I had only known…”

These sentiments express a viewpoint that doesn’t see the whole picture. Perhaps it was intended that way. Would greater knowledge reduce my level of trust?

So, as life plays out around me each day, can I rest in the fact I am operating in partial obscurity? Can I find hope in the fact that I am trusting a God that not only has the entire picture in view but is also the One who created & controls the outcome and how I will get there? There is actually a place of rest and comfort in this experience.

Oh, what a wonderful God we have! How great are his wisdom and knowledge and riches! How impossible it is for us to understand his decisions and his methods! Romans 11:33 (TLB)

Here’s to “not knowing”!