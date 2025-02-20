Thursday News for February 20, 2025

A Winter Weather Advisory for the Triad (tonight into Friday morning). Dangerous black ice. Any snow that has melted will re-freeze overnight.

A Cold Weather Advisory for dangerous Wind Chill. Feel like temperature will feel like 10 to 15 degrees overnight. Expect below normal temperatures thru the weekend

Reminder: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring.

Siemens Mobility will host a walk-in job fair this Saturday (Feb 22) from 10am -2pm.

Location: Finch Building on the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville.

Some of the job opportunities being offered include production welder, assembly technician, electro-mechanical technician, quality inspector and warehouse operations.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/siemens-job-fair-set-for-feb-22-in-lexington/article

‘Ichiban’ Japanese restaurant is closing at the end of the month, after 30 years.

Ichiban, which started in 1995, is one of Thruway Shopping Center’s oldest tenants, and one of the longest-running Japanese restaurants in Winston-Salem.

In the 1990s, it was one of the few places that Winston-Salem diners could get sushi.

Owners Peter and Nini Do said that several factors led to the decision to close. “It was the end of our lease. Prices keep going up and up. And sushi is everywhere now”.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/food-drink/ichiban-restaurant-japanese-closing-close-winston-salem/

At the Box Office: “The Unbreakable Boy’ opens in theaters this weekend (Feb 21).

The Unbreakable Boy’ is based on the true story of Austin LeRette, a boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him. Rated PG.

https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/why-audiences-will-love-the-unbreakable-boy.html?

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Sheetz’s grand opening celebration of their NEWEST location on Peter’s Creek Parkway (across from Parkland HS) has been rescheduled (due to winter weather) until next Friday (Feb 28).

Winston Salem Film Academy hosted by Winston Salem Christian is a 6 hour training on video creation, video editing, as well as creating a YouTube channel will be led by Tracy Misner of Misner Media! All you need is your smart phone!

The training will be next week – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (Feb 25, 26, 27) at Winston Salem Christian School on north Patterson Avenue – from 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

The cost is $300 per person. Register TODAY at www.wschristian.com