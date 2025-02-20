WHAT'S NEW
Sun@5 on WBFJ (February 23, 2025)

February 20, 2025

February is Heart Health Awareness Month                            Dr Laura Torres with Novant Health shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Moring Show) about the warning signs and risk factors of a heart attack. Symptoms of heart attack are NOT the same for women and men.*Dr Laura Torres, Miller Street Family Medicine / Novant Health.   www.cdc.gov/chronicdisease/reso…hic/hearthealth.htm

 

Do you have a preparedness kit for you and your family that will sustain you for 3 to 7 days?
Leigha Cordell with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team shares what items we need in our preparedness kit. www.readyforsyth.org

 

“Dog Day Adventures’ is a new program through the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.
Tonya Ward, Forsyth County Animal Shelter, shares more about ‘Dog Day Adventures’.    You must be a Forsyth County resident. Age 18 or older. Just complete some paperwork, get matched up with a dog and you are off on a 3-hour adventure.
Email FCASvolunteer@forsyth.cc to get the process started or call 336-703-2480.

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (February 23, 2025)

 

 

 

