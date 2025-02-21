Friday News for February 21, 2025

Below normal temperatures again today into Saturday

Alert: Patchy Black Ice. *Listen to WBFJ for the latest weather updates from the National Weather Service.

Less than a month until Spring (March 20) 😊

American Red Cross: Local blood drives (Revised)

Friday, Feb 21

The Academy at Smith on S Holden Rd in Greensboro = 10am – 2pm

Saturday, Feb 22

Grace Presbyterian on Hopkins Road in Kernersville = 9am – 1:30pm

Hillsdale Animal Hospital in Advance = 10am – 2pm

*Salisbury High School = 10am – 2pm

Sunday, Feb 23

Providence Wesleyan High Point in Archdale = 1:30pm – 6pm

*Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Hwy 21, State Road = 12:30- 4:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Headline of the Day

‘Saturday from 10am to 2pm is the most popular time that people go to the grocery store’

https://www.driveresearch.com/market-research-company-blog/grocery-store-statistics-where-when-how-much-people-grocery-shop/#

Deadline: Small businesses in western North Carolina impacted by Hurricane Helene can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 dollars.

Effected businesses can apply online through midnight TONIGHT (Feb 21)

https://appalachiancommunitycapitalcdfi.org/wnscb-grant/

Grants can be used to cover expenses including repairs and replacements, environmental clean-up, rent or mortgage, employee retention and hiring.

Breeze Airways will soon be offering direct flights to Orlando at PTI. The airline will offer non-stop flights to Orlando on Mondays and Fridays beginning June 6.

Breeze will also offer a summer seasonal nonstop flight to Hartford, Connecticut starting June 9.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/new-airline-at-pti-offering-direct-flights-to-orlando/

Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC (formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken) is moving its headquarters to Plano, Texas. KFC isn’t completely abandoning its birthplace. It has plans for a new “first-of-its-kind flagship restaurant” set to be built in Louisville. https://www.wxii12.com/article/kfc-is-leaving-kentucky/63839820

Siemens Mobility hosting a walk-in job fair this Saturday (Feb 22) from 10am -2pm.

Location: Finch Building on the campus of Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville.

Some of the job opportunities being offered include production welder, assembly technician, electro-mechanical technician, quality inspector and warehouse operations.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/siemens-job-fair-set-for-feb-22-in-lexington/article

Why did the snow melt so quickly on Thursday, even with temps below freezing?

According to Tim Buckley (meteorologist with News 2) explains that the angle of the sun helped with the snow melt. “The sunshine in February is just as strong as the sun in October. The sun angle is lowest in December, when we have our shortest days. It’s highest in June, when we have our longest days”

At the Box Office

‘The Unbreakable Boy’ hits theaters this coming weekend (Feb 21).

The Unbreakable Boy’ is based on the true story of Austin LeRette, a boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him. Rated PG.

https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/why-audiences-will-love-the-unbreakable-boy.html?

Zachary Levi (star of ‘Shazam!’ and ‘American Underdog’) plays Scott LeRette, a father whose son is diagnosed with autism and brittle bone disease. The film based on a true story was shot in Oklahoma in late 2020.

Details and movie review on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://secure.cbn.com/partners/video/shows/studio5/6369060222112

https://www.oklahoman.com/story/entertainment/2025/02/21/zachary-levi-unbreakable-boy-oklahoma-filming/79119460007/

Special event this Saturday honoring two gifted ladies in our community

Arts Spotlight is honoring Meredith Worley and Suzy Sheets, for their years of commitment to teaching dance, this Saturday (Feb 22) at the Smith Civic Center in Lexington (7pm). Dance performances will showcase Alumni and current students of CrossMovement Dance, alumni of Sheets Dance Academy as well as Lexington Senior High School. This is a ticketed event ($10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under)

*Proceeds to support The Evelyn Harris Performing Arts Scholarship, which provides scholarships to Davidson County students pursuing the performing arts.

Details at www.harrisscholarship.org

‘Jesus Calling’ by Sarah Young (devotional)…

You’ve been showing me that recognizing my neediness is only half the battle.

The other half is to believe that You (God) can—and will—supply my every need

“May the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way”

2 Thessalonians 3:16

Take away: God provides true ‘peace’ to those who trust in Him.

The Hebrew phrase “shalom shalom” is used to emphasize a complete and absolute peace that only comes from God.

Some ways to find ‘shalom’…

Focus on God’s Word

Fixing your mind on Christ

Praying for God’s perfect peace to guide you through the day