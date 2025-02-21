‘The Unbreakable Boy’ in theaters nationwide this weekend.

The Unbreakable Boy’ is based on the true story of Austin LeRette, a boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him. Rated PG.

https://www.movieguide.org/news-articles/why-audiences-will-love-the-unbreakable-boy.html?

Check out the CBN NEWS Studio 5 interview with Zachary Levi and Jacob Laval, some of the stars of the new film “The Unbreakable Boy” in theaters now. https://secure.cbn.com/partners/video/shows/studio5/6369060222112

Zachary Levi (star of ‘Shazam!’ and ‘American Underdog’) plays Scott LeRette, a father whose son is diagnosed with autism and brittle bone disease. The film based on a true story was shot in Oklahoma in late 2020. https://www.oklahoman.com/story/entertainment/2025/02/21/zachary-levi-unbreakable-boy-oklahoma-filming/79119460007/

Movie review from Focus on the Family… https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/unbreakable-boy-2025/