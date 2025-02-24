Monday News for February 24, 2025

24 days. Less than a month until Spring (March 20) 😊 Enjoy spring like temperatures across the Piedmont Triad this week!!

At the Box Office

‘The Unbreakable Boy’ settling into the Top 10 (#8) after its opening weekend.

The Unbreakable Boy’ is based on the true story of Austin LeRette, a boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him. Rated PG.

https://screenrant.com/the-unbreakable-boy-rotten-tomatoes-audience-score-zachary-levi-record/

Movie review from Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/unbreakable-boy-2025/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Monday, February 24, 2025

Trinity UMC on West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Advance Methodist Church on Hwy 801 (Advance) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church on Liberty Drive, Thomasville = 3pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Due to a water line break, Gospel Light Christian School and all facilities is closed today (Feb 24). https://glcslions.org/

Flu season continues. Some 42 states are having ‘high’ or “very high” flu activity levels. This marks the fourth consecutive week with elevated flu numbers, according to data from the CDC. In North Carolina, new Flu cases are at a 15 year high.

https://www.cdc.gov/fluview/surveillance/2025-week-07.html

Responding to one of their own. A call for CPR is something that happens at least once a week for the Westfield Volunteer Fire Department in Surry County. Recently, that call for CPR was different, because it was for one of their own friends and fellow firefighter, Henry Key. According to Fox 8, volunteers with Westfield performed lifesaving CPR and used an AED or automated external defibrillator on Key. Saving his life.

BTW: The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department is working with the Surry County Commissioners to implement a full-time paid staff to better cover their part of the county.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/westfield-volunteer-fire-department-saves-life-of-one-of-its-own/

Three years ago. Today (Feb 24) marks three years since Russia launched a full-scale invasion into neighboring Ukraine. Praying for a peaceful end to war in Europe, with Ukraine at the negotiation table!

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/02/24/ukraine-russia-war-year-3/79308081007/

South Davidson High School has been selected as the site of the Davidson County ‘Special Olympics Spring Games’ happening April 4th.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Tiffany Morrison if you would like to volunteer.

Email sodcvolunteers@gmail.com. Rain date will be April 10.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/south-davidson-high-will-host-local-special-olympics-spring-games/article_bc4cb621-eb3d-5f42-88b9-b26a38eccb43.html?

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car??

The experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

Local business news.

The Blend Coffee Shop of Thomasville is opening a new location inside Timber Creek Trading Company in Midway. Opening date is April 1st.

English’s Bridal & Formal Wear is now open on Old Highway 52 (in the old Little Italy restaurant location) in Welcome. The store is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and Saturdays from 10am – 3pm.

Source: The Lexington Dispatch https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/whats-happening-bridal-store-opens-in-davidson-county-and-coffee-shop-expands-with-2nd-location/article_a3ff804a-7218-549f-a781-2c1995394622.html?

Breaking this morning. Lester Holt is signing off as the anchor of “NBC Nightly News”, later this summer, after 10 years. The 65 year old broadcaster telling staff on Monday that he will remain with NBC, moving to a full-time role at “Dateline.”

Holt, who joined NBC News in 2000, was named anchor of “Nightly News” in June 2015.

NBC News did not immediately name Holt’s successor.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/lester-holt-anchor-nbc-nightly-news-rcna193445

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/tv/2025/02/24/lester-holt-step-down-nbc-nightly-news/80017369007/

Sad news. Singer Roberta Flack, the Grammy-winning singer and classically trained pianist, passed away this morning at the age of 88. The singer had been battling ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease since 2022. https://www.dncr.nc.gov/node/3235

*Roberta Flack was born in Black Mountain (NC) and raised in Arlington, Virginia.

https://apnews.com/article/roberta-flack-dies-61ad9755cc7b4f37b29884adc49c9340

Pope Francis remains in the hospital in critical condition. The 88-year-old pontiff continues to battle pneumonia as well as early signs of kidney failure.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/pope-francis-10th-night-hospital/

MRN meets PRN? NASCAR’s Motor Racing Network and Speedway Motorsports’ Performance Racing Network have launched the NASCAR Racing Network, a collaboration designed to expand and enhance radio coverage into the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. https://radioink.com/2025/02/24/mrn-prn-partnership-creates-new-nascar-racing-network

Breeze Airways will soon be offering direct flights to Orlando at PTI. The airline will offer non-stop flights to Orlando on Mondays and Fridays beginning June 6.

Breeze will also offer a summer seasonal nonstop flight to Hartford, Connecticut starting June 9.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/new-airline-at-pti-offering-direct-flights-to-orlando/