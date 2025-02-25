Tuesday News for February 25, 2025

Above normal temperatures through Thursday.

23 days: Spring officially begins March 20th

Miss Ester needs our prayers. Winston-Salem’s ‘Bicycle Lady’ (Esther Deaver, age 85) is in critical condition after being assaulted in a parking deck at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Sunday morning (Feb 23), according to the Winston-Salem Police.

The attacker (65-year-old Donald Norwood Jr) has been arrested and is in custody.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/esther-deaver-winston-salem-attacked-wake-forest-baptist/83-ace30474-0361-48b0-8744-1127d8a4638f

Business update. Joann Fabrics is now closing ALL of its remaining stores and going out of business. If you have a Joann Gift Card, its valid through this Friday (Feb 28). https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joann-fabrics-closing-stores-going-out-of-business-sales/

RECALLS

Ford is recalling 240,000 Explorers and Lincoln Aviators due to a faulty seat belt assembly. Model years in question include 2020 and 2021. Owners can contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332 with a recall number of 25S09, contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or go online to nhtsa.gov

Tesla is recalling close to 400,000 vehicles due to a power steering issue.

The recall is for certain 2023 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

*Recall info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

IRS: 90% of taxes were filed electronically during the 2023 tax season.

Recent job cuts at the Internal Revenue Service could have an impact on how quickly your tax return moves through the process, which could slow the speed of any refund check you’re expecting. *NC has nine IRS in-person service offices throughout the state.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2025/02/21/tax-guru-lays-out-impact-of-layoffs-during-tax-season

Over 60% of ‘bottled water’ in the US, comes from a local municipal water supply. Meaning ‘bottled water’ is essentially treated tap water that is then bottled and sold at a higher price, according to a study from the Environmental Working Group (or EWG).

https://www.nyruralwater.org/news/study-shows-nearly-64-bottled-water-america-just-tap-water-here%E2%80%99s-brands

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

*Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center = 1pm – 5:30pm

Gospel Light Christian School, Walkertown-Guthrie Road (WS) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise, Norwalk Street (GBORO) = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts unveiling

its upcoming Broadway Season on Monday.

Some of the offerings include…

Beauty and the Beast: Sept. 23-28, 2025

The Wiz: Oct. 28 – Nov. 2, 2025

The Outsiders: Dec. 9-14, 2025

The Notebook: The Musical: June 2-7, 2026

The Sound of Music: Mar. 10-15, 2026

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.tangercenter.com/

Novant Health will be providing more than $300 million dollars in pay increases and bonuses during 2025, but minimum wage will remain capped at $17 an hour.

The not-for-profit system has not raised its minimum wage since March 2023.

Novant has nearly 40,000 employees systemwide, of which about 8,145 are in the Triad.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/health-care/novant-300-million-employee-compensation/article

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car??

The experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

UPDATE: After being damaged by Hurricane Helene in late September, Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge (that connects North Carolina and Tennessee) will reopen this Saturday, March 1st. Note: There will be one lane in each direction along the stretch of I-40. The lanes will be 11 feet wide – narrower than the normal interstate standard – so the speed limit will be 40 mph.

*The stretch of I-40 was washed out on Sept 27 after the Pigeon River rose to record levels.

The reconstruction cost, estimated at $5 billion dollars, with a completion date of May 2027.

https://www.constructionequipmentguide.com/hurricane-damaged-i-40-through-ncs-mountains-to-be-reopened-to-traffic-march-1/67260