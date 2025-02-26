Wednesday News for February 26, 2025

Above normal temperatures. Average HIGH for today is 56 degrees. 22 days: Spring officially begins March 20th

Allergy Alert. Tree pollen (mainly Cedar tree and Elm tree pollen) is expected to remain HIGH today through Friday. Tree pollen season has begun and will likely linger through April. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have unveiled three sets of maps showing possible new residential school boundaries. Superintendent Tricia McManus sharing more during a press conference on Tuesday about the school district’s first attempt in 30 years to redraw residential school boundaries.

*The first of several meetings scheduled is happening this afternoon (WED, FEB 26) at the M3 Innovation Center, 620 Coliseum Drive, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Women’s Self-Defense Class.

Hosted by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department, happening this Saturday, March 1, at 10am. Location: Fuel Fitness Gym (2825 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem).

This free seminar is led by trained instructors and designed to teach essential self-defense techniques. Details at https://www.facebook.com/GOFCSONC

Praying for Winston-Salem’s ‘Bicycle Lady’

Miss Ester Deaver is still in critical condition after being assaulted at a parking deck at Baptist Hospital last Sunday morning (Feb 23), according to the Winston-Salem Police.

The attacker (65-year-old Donald Norwood Jr) has been arrested and is in custody.

Final workshop. Learn more about the native persimmon tree this Thursday evening (Feb 27) at 5:30pm at the Southside Library (Auditorium) on Buchanan Street in Winston-Salem. *Leave with a free persimmon sapling (limit one per household, while supplies last).

Hosted by Keep Winston Salem Beautiful and the City of Winston-Salem

UPDATE: After being damaged by Hurricane Helene in late September, Interstate 40 through the Pigeon River Gorge (that connects North Carolina and Tennessee) will reopen this Saturday, March 1st. Note: There will be one lane in each direction along the stretch of I-40. The lanes will be 11 feet wide – narrower than the normal interstate standard – so the speed limit will be 40 mph.

A ‘clean’ car is a safer car??

The experts with Consumer Reports stress that we need to keep our vehicles clean on the outside, especially newer model vehicles. Newer cars have advanced safety systems and rely on CLEAN sensors (and cameras) to work properly.

Headline of the Day

“Adults may want to consider revisiting their childhood hobbies”

-So, what is a hobby use enjoyed as a kid?

