Tuesday News for September 16, 2025

Fall officially begins September 22 😊

Career Fair: WS/FC Utilities hiring event happening TODAY (10am – 2pm)

at NC-Works located inside Goodwill headquarters on University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Seeking maintenance workers, civil engineers, water servicers, equipment operators and more. Dress for success and bring five copies of your resume.

Learn more at the link in bio, or by searching “utilities” on cityofws.org/jobs

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Tuesday, Sept 16, 2025

Konnoak Hills UMC on Weisner Street (WS) = 1:30 – 6pm

Covenant Church UMC on Skeet Club Road (HP) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Shiloh Church in Lexington = 2:30pm – 7pm

Stokesdale UMC on Loyola Drive = 2pm – 7pm

AM-VETS Ladies Auxillary, Highway 52 in Lexington = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Western North Carolina update. Mount Mitchell State Park has reopened for the first time since Helene. With the announcement, ALL state parks are now at least partially open, nearly one year since Helene devastated much of western North Carolina.

Also: Another portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway is back open from Asheville (MM 381) near the entrance of Mt Mitchell state park (MM382).

For up to date information go to the NC State Parks website.

Rebuilding WNC. Residents in western North Carolina – that are part of Helene disaster-declared counties – can apply for up to 50% reimbursement of any documented private road and bridge repair costs. DETAILS: https://www.ncdps.gov/Helene/PRB

Application: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/9ea30a5e3c724508a74007d2cf3a8613

Actor, director Robert Redford has died. He was 89.

Known for his starring roles in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men,” Redford also directed award-winning films such as “Ordinary People” and “A River Runs Through It.” Redford was also a dedicated environmentalist… https://edition.cnn.com/2025/09/16/entertainment/robert-redford-death?Da

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

Get the shovel ready?

According to popular folklore, the shape of a persimmon seed kernel can predict the winter weather: a spoon shape indicates a lot of snow, a knife shape means bitter cold, and a fork shape suggests a mild winter with powdery snow.

The persimmons have spoken: Early postings are showing the ‘spoon’.

*Get ready to shovel some snow this winter.

https://www.farmersalmanac.com/persimmon-seed-prediction-2024-2025

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair…

Just drop off some clothing to an area Goodwill.

The Carolina Classic Fair is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina to offer FREE fair admission tickets – now until October 2.

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location.

Limit ONE free Carolina Classic Fair weekday admission ticket per car contributing.

while supplies last. The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

Overcoming trauma together: First Responder REBOOT is a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma.

The practical tools and teaching found in this course are specifically designed for those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency and corrections communities.

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning this Monday,

Sept 22 from 6pm – 8:30pm. Use Entrance A.

Call with questions: 336 870-6362 Sign up today: https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

Tonight’s Wake Forest “Face to Face Speaker Forum” will feature Chris Paul.

Chris Paul, a basketball stand-out who attended West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University, currently plays for the LA Clippers. “Magic” Johnson was scheduled and is being postponed to a later date. The forum begins at 7:30pm this evening at the Joel Coliseum. Tickets at https://facetoface.wfu.edu/

October is Pastor Appreciation Month

Thanks to Andy Bowersox with Energize Ministries for stopping by the

WBFJ Morning Show to share more about the upcoming …

Bass Pastor’s Challenge coming up October 16 at High Rock Lake.

Bring your boat…your fishing gear…and your pastor!

There is a fee to enter. Pastors enjoy for FREE.

*Register at https://energizeministries.com/bass-pastor-challenge/