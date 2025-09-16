WS/FC Utilities hiring event (10-2pm)

WHAT'S NEW
September 16, 2025

 WS/FC Utilities hiring event happening TODAY (10am – 2pm) at NC-Works (located inside Goodwill headquarters on University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Seeking maintenance workers, civil engineers, water servicers, equipment operators and more.

Dress for success and bring five copies of your resume.

 

Learn more at the link in bio, or by searching “utilities” on cityofws.org/jobs

Class B CDLs are a plus.

Signing bonuses for some positions.

Fast-track interviews for qualified candidates on-the-spot!

High school diploma or GED required.

