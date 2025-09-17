Wednesday News for September 17, 2025

Fall officially begins next Monday September 22 😊

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

Overcoming trauma together: First Responder REBOOT is a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course specifically designed for those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency and corrections communities.

The practical tools and teaching found in this course will help first responders and their families heal from the stress and trauma that comes with their job.

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning this Monday,

Sept 22 from 6pm – 8:30pm. Meal and childcare provided.

Call with questions: 336 870-6362 Sign up today: https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte are merging. Elon will operate Queens once the merger is complete next summer (2026). https://charlotte.elon.edu/elon-queens/

Novant locations including Forsyth Medical Center, Kernersville Medical Center and Thomasville Medical have been recognized for heart and stroke care.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/novant-health-thomasville-medical-recognized-for-heart-stroke-care/

‘Messy habits’ can erode relationships. A survey from The Storage Center finding…

-1 in 3 couples say their partner’s messiness has made them feel less attracted to them.

-62% of women say their partner is messy (compared to 50% of men).

-38% have secretly purged their partner’s belongings —

and 35% of men admit to “accidentally” breaking items so they’d get tossed.

-Nearly 1 in 4 people have refused to date someone after seeing their messy living space — a deal breaker especially for Gen Z (38%).

SOURCE: https://thestoragecenter.com/blog/study-1-in-3-americans-say-messiness-makes-their-partner-less-attractive/

IHOP has unveiled its value menu. Choose from FOUR breakfast meals…

Pancake Combo…Ham & Cheese Omelet…French Toast Combo…House Breakfast Scramble

*The meals will cost $6 at participating restaurants. https://myfox8.com/news/ihop-latest-to-launch-value-menu-what-you-can-get-for-6/

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Wednesday, Sept 17

Glenn High School on Union Cross Rd (Kernersville) = 9:30am – 2:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

NOTE: Our first ‘Fall Color’ update from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) will be THIS Friday morning on WBFJ!

Forsyth County Fun Fest happening this Saturday (Sept 20) from 11am – 2pm at the new Highland Avenue Park on the Forsyth County Health and Human Services Campus.

Family-friendly event including games, raffles, voter registration, music, kids’ activities, flu vaccinations, fire truck and ambulance tours, sheriff vehicle display, information on benefits and services – a job fair and free food!! https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28873