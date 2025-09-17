WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
September 17, 2025

Last week, I ran across this daily devotional for Wednesday, September 10, the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated.
(From Mr. & Mrs. 366 devotions for couples)

 September 10

 

Trusting In Trials

 When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats.
Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.  (1 Peter 2:23)

Jesus let us know that since the world hates him, it will hate us too.
We’ll suffer all kinds of accusations that we’re legalistic, narrow-minded, and judgmental.
That we’re ignorant and old-fashioned. That we’re brainwashed or backward in our thinking.
We’ll be a target for mocking in the media. We’ll be left out at work.
We’ll be lonely in our own families as they criticize our choices.

Through all of this, we’re called to love. We keep quiet in the face of ugly words.
We lift others up while  they’re tearing us down. We set aside any right to take revenge, trusting God’s justice will stand in the end.
We take our fears to the One who watches over us. We bring every wound to our Healer.
We follow the example of Jesus who showed mercy to those who nailed him to the cross.
Place yourselves  in God’s hands today. Find hope, knowing he’ll reward you for all you suffer for His name.

Wow!! How timely is this for today, as it speaks to what Charlie Kirk endured nearly every day.  

 Charlie was truly a once-in-a-generational talent. He was a rare combination of an evangelist, apologist and political strategist.
More than anything, Charlie wanted for people (especially the youth) to meet Jesus Christ, and he wanted to do the best job
he could in presenting the Good News of the gospel. And as a result, Charlie was going to high schools and college campuses
all across the nation answering questions in a kind, respectful and loving way, while defending the faith.
His impact on this generation cannot be overstated! And even though Charlie’s life was cut short,
his work doesn’t have to end here. As a matter of fact, I think it’s just beginning!

