Home Forsyth County Fun Fest (SEPT 20)

Forsyth County Fun Fest (SEPT 20)

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2025

Forsyth Fun Fest is happening this Saturday (Sept 20) from 11am – 2pm at the new Highland Avenue Park (on the Forsyth County Health and Human Services Campus).  All are welcome to attend!!!

5th annual family-friendly event…includes a job fair and free food, on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the new Highland Avenue Park

The event will also feature games, raffles, voter registration, music, kids’ activities, flu vaccinations, STD testing, fire truck and ambulance tours, sheriff vehicle display, information on benefits and services.

The Fun Fest is an opportunity for Forsyth County Government to connect with the community and for residents to learn about county services, some of which will be offered at the event.

https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28873

 

Nihya Payne

…with Forsyth County Health and Human Services

 

