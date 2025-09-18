Thursday News for September 18, 2025

Our first ‘Fall Color’ update from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) will be THIS Friday morning on WBFJ!

Fall officially begins this Monday Sept 22 😊

Thanks to Lori Walker stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show sharing more about the …

Worship night at Alpha and Omega Corn Maze in Hamptonville on Saturday (Sept 27).

Jason Crabb & Jamie McDonald

Tickets include a day at the maze with +30 attractions and an evening of worship.

Gates open at 10am. Worship concerts begin at 7pm.

*Bring your lawn chair and an umbrella. RAIN OR SHINE EVENT.

https://alphaomegacornmaze.ticketspice.com/2025-worship-night-at-the-corn-maze

Forsyth County Fun Fest happening this Saturday (Sept 20) from 11am – 2pm at the new Highland Avenue Park on the Forsyth County Health and Human Services Campus.

Family-friendly event including games, raffles, voter registration, music, kids’ activities, flu vaccinations, fire truck and ambulance tours, sheriff vehicle display, information on benefits and services – a job fair and free food!! https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28873

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

Overcoming trauma together

First Responder REBOOT is a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course specifically designed for those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency and corrections communities. Helping first responders and their families heal from the stress and trauma that comes with their job.

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning this Monday,

Sept 22 from 6pm – 8:30pm. Meal and childcare provided.

Call with questions: 336 870-6362 Sign up today: https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, Sept 18

Forbush High School in East Bend = 7:30am – 1pm

Memorial UMC in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

What’s the most common activity when spending time alone with God?

According to Lifeway Research…

Praying to the Father in our own words (83%)

Thanking God (80%)

Praising God (62%)

Confessing sins (49%)

Read from the Bible or a Devotional (39%)

“Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances;

for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” – 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18

Wake Forest University announcing on Wednesday that in-state undergraduates with annual family incomes less than $200,000 per year can attend tuition-free, beginning for students admitted for the 2026 fall semester.

https://news.wfu.edu/2025/09/17/wake-forest-university-will-be-tuition-free-for-admitted-students-from-north-carolina-families-earning-less-than-200000/

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered interest rates for the first time since December and signaled more cuts are likely this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear during a news conference that the decision was based on the need to support America’s faltering job market. The Fed specifically cut its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point to a new range of 4% to 4.25%.

Election 2025: A Thomasville Candidates Forum is planned for TONIGHT (7pm) at Citadel of Faith on Salem Street in Thomasville. INFO: 336-476-7218.

*Municipal Election Day on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/local/thomasvlle-candidates-forum-set-for-sept-18/article

Wanna get out of credit card debt? Clark Howard suggests…

#1 = If you want to eliminate your credit card debt, you first have to stop spending with your credit card.https://clark.com/credit-cards/credit-card-debt-elimination/

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey