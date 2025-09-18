SUN@5: The Fall Color Guy

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Sept 21, 2025)

Fall officially begins this Monday (Sept 22)…

It’s time for an update from the ‘Fall Color Guy’

Dr Howie Neufeld, Professor, Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone

Professor Neufeld shares about the upcoming ‘color’ season based on the latest weather trends.

He will give a post-Helene update on conditions in the High Country.

Tourism (all of us going to the mountains to view the leaves) is more important than ever as Western North Carolina continues to recover from Helene.

BTW: During September, October and November an estimated $600 to $800 million is pumped into the local (mountain) economy!

Planning a trip to see the ‘Fall colors’? The weekends in October will be very crowded!! Professor Neufeld suggests that the BEST time to head to the High Country to view ‘Fall Foliage’ is weekdays, and venture out EARLY in the day for the best photos!

“Everyone should take time to sit and watch the leaves change.”

– Elizabeth Lawrence

