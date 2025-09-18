WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home SUN@5: The Fall Color Guy

SUN@5: The Fall Color Guy

wbfj-verne
September 18, 2025

This week on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Sept 21, 2025)

 

Fall officially begins this Monday (Sept 22)…

 

It’s time for an update from the ‘Fall Color Guy’

Dr Howie Neufeld, Professor, Biology at Appalachian State University in Boone

Professor Neufeld shares about the upcoming ‘color’ season based on the latest weather trends.

He will give a post-Helene update on conditions in the High Country.

Tourism (all of us going to the mountains to view the leaves) is more important than ever as Western North Carolina continues to recover from Helene.

BTW: During September, October and November an estimated $600 to $800 million is pumped into the local (mountain) economy!

Planning a trip to see the ‘Fall colors’?  The weekends in October will be very crowded!! Professor Neufeld suggests that the BEST time to head to the High Country to view ‘Fall Foliage’ is weekdays, and venture out EARLY in the day for the best photos!

 

“Everyone should take time to sit and watch the leaves change.”

  – Elizabeth Lawrence

 

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka the “Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning on the WBFJ Morning Show!

Check out the latest Fall Foliage reports from ‘The Fall Color Guy’  https://www.facebook.com/FallColorGuy/

Dig deeper into the science behind the changing of leaves: https://biology.appstate.edu/fall-colors

 

*Asa heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Sept 21, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Joytime 2025

wdecker_wbfj
September 19, 2025

Friday News for September 19, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 19, 2025

 ‘First Responder Reboot’ 12-week Course

wbfj-verne
September 19, 2025

Thursday News for September 18, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 18, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
September 18, 2025

Forsyth County Fun Fest (SEPT 20)

wbfj-verne
September 17, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.