 ‘First Responder Reboot’ 12-week Course

September 11, 2025

First Responder Reboot: Overcoming trauma together

 

First Responder REBOOT is a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course that helps first responders and their families heal from critical incident stress and trauma.  The practical tools and teaching found in this course are specifically designed for those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency and corrections communities.

First Responder Reboot is not a support group, but a 12-week course for first responders and their families providing practical help with a focus on healing from service related trauma.

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning Monday, September 22 from 6pm – 8:30pm (for 12 weeks).                      Use Entrance A.

If you or someone you love is suffering from the stress of the front lines, the time is now to break free from trauma and change your life.

 

*Facilitators include Kevin Ray and Chris O’Toole.

Call with questions: 336 870-6362

Sign up today: https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

 

 

