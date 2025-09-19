Friday News for September 19, 2025

Lifeway Research: Around 3 in 5 churchgoers say their pastor addresses current issues within a sermon weekly (or almost weekly). http://lfwy.co/8tTB50WVOaK

Update from last weekend’s FaithFest 2025 in Wilkesboro: Craig Church with FaithFest posting “There were 202 BAPTISMS during FaithFest! This is what it’s all about! Families, friends, young and old all declaring JESUS IS LORD.

Reminder: Select 2025 FaithFest merch on sale thru Sunday at midnight! Click this link: https://faithfestnc.square.site/

First responders, sign up TODAY!

Overcoming trauma together. First Responder REBOOT is a 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course specifically designed for those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency and corrections communities. Helping first responders and their families heal from the stress and trauma that comes with their job.

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning this Monday,

Sept 22 from 6pm – 8:30pm. Meal and childcare provided each week.

Call with questions: 336 870-6362 Sign up today: https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

Forsyth County Fun Fest happening this Saturday (Sept 20) from 11am – 2pm at the new Highland Avenue Park on the Forsyth County Health and Human Services Campus.

Family-friendly event including games, raffles, voter registration, music, kids’ activities, flu vaccinations, fire truck and ambulance tours, sheriff vehicle display, information on benefits and services – a job fair and free food!! https://forsyth.cc/article.aspx?NewsID=28873

Open House x2: Union Grove Christian School is holding TWO open house events this weekend showing off their new high school – before students report for their first day on Monday. Ribbon cutting + open house Saturday at 5pm. Sunday open house at 3pm.

The community is invited.*Union Grove students (grades nine to 12) have held classes at Lighthouse Baptist Church since the school year began while waiting for the new school to be completed. www.the-dispatch.com/faith/faith-and-learning-grow-as-union-grove-christian-dedicates-new-high-school/article

High School Friday Night Football (Week)

Carver, Reynolds and Walkertown remain unbeaten with 4-0 records.

Area games of interest…

North Forsyth at East Surry

North Davidson at Davie County

Central Davidson at Ledford

Elkin at Starmount

At HOME: East Forsyth, Parkland, Glenn,

AWAY: Oak Grove, West Forsyth, Mt Tabor, Walkertown. Reagan,

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/article_ec0ddf69-c1c4-42f4-b837-f8ecfa678f2d.html

College Football (Saturday games)

Duke hosting NC State (4pm)

Tarheels on the road (UCF). 3:30pm

WSSU hosting Virginia State. Kick off at 1pm in Winston-Salem.

*Both Wake Forest and App State have Bye weeks

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, Sept 19: Calvary Baptist Church (Peace Haven + Country Club) = 8am – 12:30pm

Saturday, Sept 20: Immaculate Heart of Mary on Johnson Street (HP) = 8am – 1pm

Sunday, Sept 21: Union Grove Baptist Church in Arcadia = 12:30pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Medicare Open Enrollment Period = October 15 – December 7.

https://www.medicare.gov/basics/get-started-with-medicare/get-more-coverage/joining-a-plan

No More Paper Checks! Starting September 30, 2025, the U.S. government will stop sending most federal payments – including Social Security benefits, veterans benefits, and IRS payments – via paper checks, requiring beneficiaries to switch to electronic payments like direct deposit. This move aims to reduce mail theft, prevent fraud, and provide faster payment. https://godirect.gov/gpw/

https://www.kiplinger.com/taxes/irs-paper-checks-deadline-what-happens-after-september-30

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, best known for the hit “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” died in a plane crash along with 2 other people on Thursday in Franklin, NC.

The 57-year-old had more than 800 songs recorded by artists including Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Bon Jovi…as mentioned his most notable hit was “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” sung by Carrie Underwood. https://bit.ly/4pr8DDP

Artistic Milliners of Los Angeles, a global company focused on denim innovation, is buying a majority stake in Greensboro-based Cone Denim. Terms were not disclosed. Cone Denim, founded in 1891 and based on Yanceyville, would retain its brand name and its design team in Greensboro. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/article

Mount Airy ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event…

Saturday (Sept 20) at Riverside Park. Check in 9 a.m., Walk following at 10am.

Register today at www.Alz.org/Walk

September is Suicide Prevention month

Special event this Sunday afternoon (Sept 21)

‘Break the Silence’ Walk

Location: Holly Hill Memorial Park in Thomasville…3pm this Sunday.

Honoring those we have lost, supporting those who are struggling while bringing hope to our community. All are welcome for a time of reflection, unity and healing.

If you are dealing with a mental health crisis, the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

Good news from 2 Corinthians 4:7-9 CEV…

‘(8) We often suffer, but we are never crushed. Even when we don’t know what to do,

we never give up. In times of trouble, God is with us, and when we are knocked down,

we get up again’

(7) We are like clay jars in which treasure is stored.

The real power comes from God and not from us.