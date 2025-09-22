Monday News for September 22, 2025

Fall officially begins around 2:19pm this afternoon. Equal parts daylight to night.

Today is ice cream cone day…Centenarian day (celebrating those age 100)

‘See You at the Pole’ is a student initiated, student-led prayer gathering, happening this Wednesday morning (Sept 24) locally and globally.

This year’s theme: ‘Lord, I am filled with awe…’ Habakkuk 3:2 NLT

Find out more at https://syatp.com/

Study: Cycling linked with lower dementia risk…

Riding a bike is associated with a 19% lower risk of all-cause dementia and a 22% lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease, compared with taking passive travel modes such as a car, bus or train. Cycling even just once or a few times per week can make a difference, according to the study. Adults need at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise per week, according to the World Health Organization. www.cnn.com/2025/09/20/health/cycling-lower-dementia-risk-study-wellness?

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk.

https://cbn.com/news/us/erika-kirk-forgives-charlies-killer-heartbreaking-memorial-speech-full-transcript?

Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish new year) begins at sundown this evening and lasts through sundown Wednesday (Sept 24)

*Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and continues through the next day.

A growing number of countries are pledging to recognize a Palestinian state, with more than 145 nations now joining the call for international recognition. Canada and the United Kingdom announced formal recognition of the State of Palestine on Sunday, making them the first of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to do so. France and several other countries are expected to take similar action at the United Nations General Assembly later this week. https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/21/world/palestinian-state-uk-canada-australia-intl?

A deal is in the works? The US will ‘soon’ have control over TikTok’s algorithm.

The data and privacy for the app in the US will be led by tech giant Oracle.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/20/business/tiktok-trump-china-us-deal?

Hurricane Gabrielle continues to pick up strength in the Atlantic and is forecast to pass east of Bermuda later tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Good News: The storm’s projected northeastward turn means it will move away from the U.S., so there are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/weather/2025/09/22/hurricane-gabrielle-path-tracker-spaghetti-models/86288707007/

At the Box Office: ‘Light of the World’, the faith-based animated film about the life of Jesus, still in the Top 20 (#18). Locations and movie times at https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/

September is Suicide Prevention month

If you are dealing with a mental health crisis, the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

First Responder REBOOT begins TONIGHT.

Overcoming trauma together through this 12-week, faith-based, peer-led course specifically designed for those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency and corrections communities.

Helping first responders and their families heal from the stress and trauma that comes with their job.

Location: Green Street Baptist Church in High Point beginning TONIGHT

(Sept 22) from 6pm – 8:30pm. Meal and childcare provided each week.

Call with questions: 336 870-6362 Sign up today: https://rebootrecovery.com/responders/

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Monday, September 22, 2025

Atrium Windows in Welcome = 8am – Noon

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

NFL: Carolina Panthers get a long-awaited WIN (30 – 0, a shut-out) of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

https://www.wralsportsfan.com/lea-a-30-0-win-for-the-carolina-panthers-this-is-what-it-s-supposed-to-look-like/22169253/

Lights OFF, please

September is a peak month for fall bird migration, with millions of birds flying south each night. Artificial lights confuse birds, making it difficult for them to navigate using the stars and moon. So, just turn off unnecessary lights especially outdoor lights between 11pm and 6am during the month of September to help migrating birds. https://nc.audubon.org/conservation/lights-out-north-carolina

“There’s a big difference between being close to people who love Jesus

and being close to Jesus Himself”

Lysa TerKeurst (writer, speaker) reflecting that…

‘I remember looking at other people and wondering how to get faith like theirs. I truly thought if someone would let me be ‘close enough’, I could discover their secrets and mimic their routines. Then I’d feel close to Jesus. But over the years I’ve learned, if I want closeness with Jesus, I won’t find that in following anyone – but Jesus Himself. He is the One who must be pursued.

In James 4, He promises me that when I draw near to Him,

He draws near to me. What a beautiful truth.’