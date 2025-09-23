Tuesday News for September 23, 2025

First full day of Autumn 😊

‘See You at the Pole’ is a student initiated, student-led prayer gathering, happening tomorrow morning (Sept 24) locally and globally. This year’s theme: ‘Lord, I am filled with awe…’ from Habakkuk 3:2 NLT

Find out more at https://syatp.com/

WBFJ will be broadcasting LIVE from the Gazebo all 10 days of the Carolina Classic Fair (October 3 – 12) in Winston-Salem…and we need volunteers!

If you would like to volunteer with WBFJ during the Carolina Classic Fair, contact Bonnie via email… bonnie@wbfj.org

Sad news: Former App State head football coach and player Shawn Clark passed away Sunday evening (unexpectantly) at a local hospital, with his wife, Jonelle, by his side.

Clark was admitted to the hospital (on Sept. 9), after experiencing a medical emergency.

Clark is survived by his wife, Jonelle, and their two children. Shawn Clark was 50.

www.wataugademocrat.com/news/local/former-app-state-football-coach-player-shawn-clark-passes-away/

Senior Services has launched their 2025 Age Friendly Forsyth Survey, a county-wide effort to gather the voices of residents age 60 and over (AND their caregivers).

The survey is open now through October 15, 2025. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8240753/Age-Friendly-Forsyth-2025-Survey

The FDA is beginning the process of changing the safety label on acetaminophen products when it comes to pregnant women and Tylenol. The agency is also sending a letter to physicians explaining its new guidance recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/trump-acetaminophen-fda-pregnancy-autism-cause-rcna232909

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will be back on the air tonight, ending a nearly weeklong standoff over the late-night talk show. Sinclair, one of the country’s biggest owners of local TV stations, said its ABC affiliates will preempt the show and air news programming instead.www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/jimmy-kimmel-live-return-abc-1236374942/

Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish new year) continues thru sundown Wednesday (Sept 24)

*Yom Kippur begins at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and continues through the next day.

At the Box Office: ‘Light of the World’, the faith-based animated film about the life of Jesus, still in the Top 20 (#18). Locations and movie times at https://lightoftheworld.com/tickets/

September is Suicide Prevention month

If you are dealing with a mental health crisis, the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

is available 24/7. Call 988 or click https://988lifeline.org/

Many of us LOVE Autumn. The changing colors, layers of clothing, breathing in the scent of cinnamon and other spices — all ways the season engages our senses.

*Experts suggest that Fall triggers the reward center of the brain – with the release of dopamine, which makes us feel cozy, calm and nostalgic. Plus, with fewer daylight hours and earlier sunsets, it can be easier to get the optimal seven to nine hours of sleep nightly. https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/autumn-health-brain-benefits/

FREE Admission to Carolina Classic Fair?

Just drop off some gently used clothes to any Forsyth County Goodwill location and get a FREE fair admission ticket – now until October 2.

*The Carolina Classic Fair runs October 3 – 12 in Winston-Salem.

Lights OFF, please

September is a peak month for fall bird migration, with millions of birds flying south each night. Artificial lights confuse birds, making it difficult for them to navigate using the stars and moon. So, just turn off unnecessary lights especially outdoor lights between 11pm and 6am during the month of September to help migrating birds. https://nc.audubon.org/conservation/lights-out-north-carolina

JOYTIME Women’s Retreat coming up this Friday – Saturday (Sept 26 + 27)

at Richard Childress Racing ‘Event center’ on Industrial Drive in Welcome.

Worship with Tasha Layton, Mike Weaver, and Guilford plus an encouraging message from Dr Joy Greene. Ticket info: www.joytime.org

Listen to “Joytime” with Dr Joy Greene on WBFJ every weekday afternoon around 5pm

for her one-minute of encouragement from God’s Word.

Does your heart feel heavy?

Dr Joy Greene with Joytime ministries sharing some encouragement.

When the weight of life feels overwhelming, remember this…joy is found when you spend time with God

You make known to me the path of life;

in Your presence there is fullness of joy…

~ Psalm 16:11a