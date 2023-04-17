WHAT'S NEW
U-Pick Strawberries (local)

April 17, 2023

Most area farms are open through early May.

U-Pick Strawberries.

*Ol’ Farms on Arnold Road in Lexington – Open TODAY (April 17)

Sundance Farms – Lexington, Opening April 23

Clinton Woods & Son Farm – Lexington

Berrier Farm – Lexington

Jones Strawberry Farm – Pfafftown

Mock Farms & Gardens – Lewisville

Ingram’s Strawberries – High Point

Robertson Family Farm – King

Mabe’s Berry Farm – Walnut Cove

Freedom House – Summerfield, now open for pre-picked, U-pick opening soon

 

 

