U-Pick Strawberries (local)
Most area farms are open through early May.
*Ol’ Farms on Arnold Road in Lexington – Open TODAY (April 17)
Sundance Farms – Lexington, Opening April 23
Clinton Woods & Son Farm – Lexington
Berrier Farm – Lexington
Jones Strawberry Farm – Pfafftown
Mock Farms & Gardens – Lewisville
Ingram’s Strawberries – High Point
Robertson Family Farm – King
Mabe’s Berry Farm – Walnut Cove
Freedom House – Summerfield, now open for pre-picked, U-pick opening soon
