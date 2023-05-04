WHAT'S NEW
SUN@5: May 07, 2023

wbfj-verne
May 4, 2023

Words of wisdom from MIKE WEAVER (Big Daddy Weave) Reflections on Mother’s Day, Student Graduations and  allergy season (remedies).  *Reminder: Mother’s Day is coming up next Sunday (MAY 14)!

 

PLUS…

 

Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health talks SUN SAFETY.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you? Find out more about a cool APP that compares sunscreen (and much more).  *Dr. Soren Johnson is a pediatrician with Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem.                                                                  EWG Healthy Living App   https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

 

