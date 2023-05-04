SUN@5: May 07, 2023

Words of wisdom from MIKE WEAVER (Big Daddy Weave) Reflections on Mother’s Day, Student Graduations and allergy season (remedies). *Reminder: Mother’s Day is coming up next Sunday (MAY 14)!

PLUS…

Dr Soren Johnson with Novant Health talks SUN SAFETY.

Is your sunscreen really protecting you? Find out more about a cool APP that compares sunscreen (and much more). *Dr. Soren Johnson is a pediatrician with Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine in Winston-Salem. EWG Healthy Living App https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/