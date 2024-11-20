WBFJ ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT SERIES
November 20, 2024
All Concerts are free and held in Food Court, Upper Level – Hanes Mall (WS)
TUES NOV 26
6:00PM – Bryson & McKenna
7:00PM – Overflow Worship
TUES DEC 3
6:00PM – Ryan Newcomb
7:00PM – Craig Vaughn
TUES DEC 10
6:00PM – Cindy Johnson
7:00PM – Jennifer Alvarado
TUES DEC 17
6:00PM – Jay Boyce
7:00PM – Faith J. Marks
CONCERT SERIES SPONSOR: JARRYD MOXLEY, NORTH CAROLINA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE
