WBFJ ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS CONCERT SERIES

November 20, 2024

All Concerts are free and held in Food Court, Upper Level – Hanes Mall (WS)

 

TUES NOV 26

6:00PM – Bryson & McKenna

7:00PM – Overflow Worship

 

TUES DEC 3

6:00PM – Ryan Newcomb

7:00PM – Craig Vaughn

 

TUES DEC 10

6:00PM – Cindy Johnson

7:00PM – Jennifer Alvarado

 

TUES DEC 17

6:00PM – Jay Boyce

7:00PM – Faith J. Marks

 

CONCERT SERIES SPONSOR:  JARRYD MOXLEY, NORTH CAROLINA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE

(14) Jarryd Moxley, North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance – Agent | Winston-Salem NC | Facebook

