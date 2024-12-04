WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Winter Weather Preparedness

Winter Weather Preparedness

wbfj-verne
December 4, 2024

 Do you have a preparedness kit?  

Leigha Cordell with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team 

Winter storms can bring beautiful snow fall…and unexpected challenges. Multiple days without power, and limited mobility.

Education is key. Have a plan before, during and after emergencies.  Stay informed: NOAA weather. Local broadcast (radio stations like WBFJ)

You can reach Leigha at leighac@cityofws.org and 336-816-8189

 www.readyforsyth.org

 

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

December 1 – 7, 2024

https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

https://www.readync.gov/

https://www.cityofws.org/326/Emergency-Management-ReadyForsyth

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
December 4, 2024

SUN@5: December 08, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 4, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 4, 2024

Wednesday News for December 04, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 4, 2024

Tuesday News for December 03, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 3, 2024

WBFJ Christmas Blessing

wdecker_wbfj
December 3, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.