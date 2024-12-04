Do you have a preparedness kit?

Leigha Cordell with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team

Winter storms can bring beautiful snow fall…and unexpected challenges. Multiple days without power, and limited mobility.

Education is key. Have a plan before, during and after emergencies. Stay informed: NOAA weather. Local broadcast (radio stations like WBFJ)

You can reach Leigha at leighac@cityofws.org and 336-816-8189

www.readyforsyth.org

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina

December 1 – 7, 2024

https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

https://www.readync.gov/

https://www.cityofws.org/326/Emergency-Management-ReadyForsyth