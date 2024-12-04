Winter Weather Preparedness
Do you have a preparedness kit?
Leigha Cordell with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County Emergency Management Team
Winter storms can bring beautiful snow fall…and unexpected challenges. Multiple days without power, and limited mobility.
Education is key. Have a plan before, during and after emergencies. Stay informed: NOAA weather. Local broadcast (radio stations like WBFJ)
You can reach Leigha at leighac@cityofws.org and 336-816-8189
Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina
December 1 – 7, 2024
https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep
https://www.cityofws.org/326/Emergency-Management-ReadyForsyth