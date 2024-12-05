Thursday News for December 05, 2024

WBFJ Day of Celebration

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” 2 Corinthians 9:7

Please, no outdoor burning. Elevated fire danger today with gusty winds and very low humidity.

High Wind Warning continues for the Northern mountains. Earlier this morning: Boone = 61 mph wind gust. Grandfather Mountain = 75 mph wind gust

Good News: Bible sales are skyrocketing in 2024! In fact, Bible sales are up 22% this year through the end of October when compared to last year’s sales during the same time period, making for “a golden age of Bible publishing,” according to the Wall Street Journal. https://cbn.com/news/us/bible-sales-are-skyrocketing-whats-going?

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, December 5, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (main campus) WS = 9:30am – 3pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point = 2pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30 – 7pm

Friday, December 6, 2024

West Stokes High School in King = 8am – 1pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 1-7)

Today’s focus: Excessive Cold (Reducing the fire risk in your home)

With the cold temperatures comes an increase in the number of house fires.

Chimney fires are the number one cause of home heating fires followed by space heaters. Be sure to test your smoke detectors at least twice a year…

https://www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2024

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Ice scraper alert…

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Furniture sale to benefit teacher supply store.

High Point-based ANDMORE is hosting its Home Furnishings Sample Sale to raise money for a satellite Teacher Supply Warehouse in High Point.

The sale will take place this Friday + Saturday (DEC 6+7) from 10am till 6pm at 120 W. Commerce Avenue in High Point.

Save up to 80% on furniture market samples and home décor!

Among the items available will be wall art, lamps, decorative items, sofas, pillows, chairs, tables, appliances, rugs, mattresses and more.

Only credit and debit cards will be accepted at the sale.

All purchases will need to be picked up the same day or by Sunday, Dec. 8, at noon.

*The Teacher Supply Warehouse offers free classroom supplies to teachers in Guilford County.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/furniture-sale-school-supplies-high-point

2-HOUR DELAY: Carroll, Grayson and Galax City (in Virginia)

Tis the season for coaching transitions…

NC A&T head football coach Vincent Brown was ‘released’ on Thursday after 2 seasons. The Aggies went 1 and 11 this season.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/college/ncat-football-coach-fired/83

Yvonne Johnson, a longtime Greensboro City Council member and the city’s first black mayor, passed away Wednesday. She was 82.

We are mourning the passing and celebrating the life of Yvonne Johnson -who spent her life serving the city of Greensboro. Thank you former Mayor, Mayor Pro-Tem, and City Councilwoman

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2024/12/04/remembering-the-life-of-mayor-pro-tem-yvonne-johnson

You can catch For King + Country’s ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’ in theaters

LOCALLY (for a limited run) through this Monday (December 5 – 9).

A childhood favorite. NBC will air a special (75-minute) edition of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer this Friday evening (DEC 6) at 8pm.

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons 6pm–11pm nightly thru Jan 1.

INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas