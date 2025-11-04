WBFJ NEWS for Tuesday November 4th

Polling Places Are Open now until 7:30pm This Evening. Find out if You are registered to vote—And your Specific Polling Place by going to our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

While the USDA has planned to Freeze all SNAP Payments, Now it looks like SNAP will at Least be Partially Funded after a pair of Judges’ rulings required it to Keep the Food Aid Program Running. Right now, it’s not clear just How Much recipients will receive, though the Average Monthly Benefit is usually about $190 per person. It will Still take up to Two Weeks for the aid to post. https://myfox8.com/news/trump-administration-says-snap-will-be-partially-funded-after-judges-rulings/

In the Meantime, if You or Your Family are in Immediate Need for Food Resources,

call 2-1-1 to be connected with Local Resources. You can Also visit nc211.org to find a Food Pantry closest to You. https://nc211.org/search/

Former Vice President, Dick Cheney, has passed away. The 46th Vice President, who served alongside Republican President George W. Bush for Two Terms between 2001 and 2009, was 84. https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/04/politics/dick-cheney-death-obit

Coca-Cola is rolling out a Festive NEW Twist just in time for the Holidays! The company has announced the release of – “Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla” – and is the First NEW Limited-Edition Holiday flavor in Five years. Described as a “Festive Twist on the Classic Taste,” the drink mixes Traditional Coca-Cola with “Smooth, Creamy Vanilla Flavors that capture the Joy of the Season.” https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/coca-cola-creamy-vanilla-flavor/507-f46b8069-0048-4348-9bb4-f521e8afe8f0?tbref=hp

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade reveals 2025 lineup. The Parade kicks off on November 27th, featuring 32 Balloons, 27 Floats and 11 Marching Bands — All leading, of course, to the Star of the Parade on his Sleigh at the Parades End!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-2025-lineup-performers/507-a21d4b6f-7cf7-4af1-a784-6dbda44f7303?tbref=hp

American Red Cross: Local Blood Drives

R. J. Reynolds – Plaza Building (Downtown WS) = 9:30am – 1:30pm

Atkins High School (Old Greensboro Rd WS) = 10:00am – 2:30pm

Bethel Methodist Church (Oakridge) = 1:30pm – 6:00pm

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries (FJPM) is acquiring some property located on Brownsboro Road, which will soon become the site of FJPM’s new Re-entry Center – serving the needs of individuals transitioning from incarceration back into our community. Renovations will begin soon with the Reentry Center open by Spring of 2026. www.fjpm.org/reentry-center

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding several Diabetes Awareness Events through Wednesday at their location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. All events are free and open to all! https://forsyth.cc/hhs/diabetes_prevention.aspx?bot=mdp&bubblesize=75

A section of the Washington Street Bridge in Greensboro is now closed after an inspection on Monday found “structural deficiencies.” The portion of the bridge that crosses over Murrow Boulevard is currently closed to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. Detour routes are in place. City officials did not say when the bridge might reopen. https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/travel/article_2bd13c9e-3bc6-54cb-baf5-4381debe1554.html?utm_source=journalnow.com&utm_campaign=news-alerts&utm_medium=cio&lctg=d3f30700b33db43d&tn_email_eh1=fb86b426fa0fc152197e59b0d7ffa52d7a401619155d3f7bb815835630f10420

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 67

Tonight: Clear … Low 40

Wednesday: Sunny … High 72

Thursday: Sunny … High 65