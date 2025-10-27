WHAT'S NEW
Operation Christmas Child

October 27, 2025

HOW TO PACK A SHOEBOX

FIND A DROP-OFF LOCATION

 

JOIN WBFJ at CHICK-FIL-A, drop off a filled shoebox:

Mon Nov 17, Advance, 5:30PM-7:30PM

Tues Nov 18, Clemmons, 5:30PM-7:30PM

Wed Nov 19, Mt Airy, 5:30PM-7:30PM

Thur Nov 20, Peacehaven,  5:30PM – 7:30PM

Sat, Nov 22, Peters Creek Pkwy, 11:00AM-1:00PM

