Operation Christmas Child
October 27, 2025
JOIN WBFJ at CHICK-FIL-A, drop off a filled shoebox:
Mon Nov 17, Advance, 5:30PM-7:30PM
Tues Nov 18, Clemmons, 5:30PM-7:30PM
Wed Nov 19, Mt Airy, 5:30PM-7:30PM
Thur Nov 20, Peacehaven, 5:30PM – 7:30PM
Sat, Nov 22, Peters Creek Pkwy, 11:00AM-1:00PM
