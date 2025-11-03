Monday News for November 03, 2025

Municipal Elections: General Election Day is this Tuesday, Nov 4th

Polling places will be open from 6:30am till 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Find out if you are registered to vote and your specific Election Day polling place by going to the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

*Click on your county Board of Elections for candidates running in your town or city.

https://www.ncsbe.gov

Forsyth Jail & Prison Ministries (FJPM) is acquiring some property located on Brownsboro Road, which will soon become the site of FJPM’s new Re-entry Center – serving the needs of individuals transitioning from incarceration back into our community. Renovations will begin soon with the Reentry Center open by spring of 2026. www.fjpm.org/reentry-center

With SNAP benefits disrupted due to the federal government shutdown…

*If you or your family are in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources.

You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, Nov 3…

YMCA-Robinhood Road (Winston Salem) = 10am – 2pm

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, Country Club Road (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding several Diabetes Awareness Events this week (Monday- Wednesday) at their location on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem. All events are free and open to all!

Details at forsyth.cc/hhs/diabetes_prevention.aspx

Deep Discounts in November (Clark Howard)

Deals are popping up as we head into November, even before Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

Look for deals on specific items: TVs, Small Appliances and Electronics.

Streaming Services

November can be a great month to get an introductory offer on a new streaming service

Wedding Dresses? While most people try to plan a spring or summer wedding, look for deals on wedding dresses in November. https://clark.com/save-money/november-deals/

And yes, 50% to 75% off Halloween Candy and Costumes…now on clearance!

Several organizations responding in the Caribbean including…

Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Convoy of Hope https://convoyofhope.org/about/

United Cajun Navy https://donate.thecajunnavy.org/b/8wMaIy3QVbrs62seUX

*These groups work directly with local partners to deliver emergency supplies and support long-term recovery. There are links at wbfj.fm

FREE coat giveaway (Winston-Salem Salvation Army, 1255 N Trade Street)

Thursday mornings between 10am – noon (Nov 6, Nov 13, Nov 20).

Stroll through the lights at Tanglewood Park with your favorite furry friend!

Paws in the Park coming up Monday and Tuesday evening (Nov 10 + 11, 2025)

Paws in the Park is a fundraiser benefitting the Humane Society of Davie County.

Two specific times to attend: Your ticket will allow admission to the event at a specific time, 5:30pm or 7:00 PM. Either Monday or Tuesday evening.

Advance Ticket Purchase is suggested: https://givebutter.com/HSDCPIP2025

The Mission of the Humane Society of Davie County: To prevent cruelty and suffering among dogs and cats through rescue, adoption, and education. https://www.hsdavie.org/

Questions? Call 336-751-5214 or email admin@hsdavie.org