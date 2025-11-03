Municipal Elections Day (Nov 4) Voting FAQ

Things to know about voting in North Carolina’s municipal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

Unsure if You Are Registered?

Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your information into the Voter Search.

Your Election Day Polling Place

On Election Day, registered voters in North Carolina may vote at their assigned polling place.

Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search,

or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search.

Don’t Forget Your Photo ID

North Carolina voters will be asked to show photo ID when they check in to vote. Learn more: Voter ID.

Your Sample Ballot

To view sample ballots, registered voters must enter their information into the Voter Search and navigate to “Your Sample Ballot.”

Voters can practice making selections with the accessible sample ballot: “Option 4” at the NC Absentee Ballot Portal.

Voting Equipment

Curious which voting equipment will be at your polling place, go to Election Day Voting Technology by County.

Voter Assistance and Curbside Voting

Any voter who qualifies for assistance may ask for help at their polling place under Assistance to voters (N.C.G.S. § 163-166.8).

To find more information, visit Help for Voters with Disabilities. Curbside voting is available for eligible individuals. For more information, see Curbside Voting.

After You Vote

Note that when you inserted your ballot into a tabulator, your selections were recorded on a media card in the tabulator.

These results were counted and reported publicly on election night. For further confirmation that your ballot was counted, use the Voter Search.

Your ballot status will show up in the “Your Voter History” section as soon as your county completes the post-election process of assigning voter history to your record.

This may take up to a few weeks after Election Day.

FYI: Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

For answers to Election Day voting questions, visit FAQ: Election Day Voting.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day