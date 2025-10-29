SUN@5 NOV 02

WHAT'S NEW
This week on Sunday @ 5…

Update on relief efforts in Jamaica.

Convoy of Hope is working with local church leaders and officials on the ground to deliver relief supplies, including food, water, hygiene items, baby care supplies, and much more. They will be there to meet the immediate needs of survivors and beyond.

Ethan Forhetz with Convoy of Hope shares the latest.

Details and ways to donate: https://convoyofhope.org/

 

Plus…

 

Preparing for Cold and Flu Season

Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Dr Ohl will share symptoms and practical ways to avoid Cold, Flu, Covid and RSV this season.

 

Plus…

 

Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H

Anika Parks, Volunteer Coordinator with the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County, shares more about Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H – a fun learning ‘voting program’ for students age 18 and younger to participate in the voting process ONLINE through Tuesday, Nov 4th 2025 (at 4:30pm).   https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/10/kids-voting-nc-4-h-forsyth/

 

*As heard on Sunday @ 5, a weekly public affairs podcast on WBFJ (Nov 2, 2025)

