Thursday News for October 30, 2025

Listen for a final ‘Fall Color’ update from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday morning (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ! Follow The Fall Color Guy on Facebook.

Update: Clean up begins in the Caribbean. Most of Jamaica is without power as the island nation slowly recovers from Hurricane Melissa. The devastation is widespread. Communities are underwater, roads are blocked, and homes have been destroyed. *Pray for those recovering in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and Bermuda.https://cbn.com/news/world/storm-century-dozens-dead-after-185-mph-hurricane-melissa-devastates-jamaica-haiti-cuba

Several organizations ready to respond across the Caribbean including…

Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Convoy of Hope https://convoyofhope.org/about/

United Cajun Navy https://donate.thecajunnavy.org/b/8wMaIy3QVbrs62seUX

*These groups work directly with local partners to deliver emergency supplies and support long-term recovery. There are links at wbfj.fm

It’s DEER season: Drive carefully. The months of October, November, and December continue to be the most dangerous for animal-related collisions, according to StateFarm

‘Booze and Lose it campaign’ continues statewide through the weekend

Expect increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to combat impaired driving

A 70-year-old man is missing. Harvey Lee Hairston (who is believed to have a cognitive impairment) was last seen carrying a walking stick. Crime stoppers # 336-373-1000

Blue Alert out of Craven County: Deputies say 24-year-old Dominic Connelly is wanted for killing his grandmother and setting her home on fire five days ago. He also stab a deputy…

https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/blue-alert-issued-suspect-nc-grandmothers-murder-deputy-stabbing/

Municipal Elections: Early voting continues through Saturday afternoon

*General Election Day (Municipal Elections) = Tuesday, November 4th

*Connect with your county Board of Elections to see if there are any candidates running in your town or city. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Day 30 of the Federal government shut-down

SNAP benefits will be delayed if the federal government shutdown continues, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

*If you or your family is in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you.

https://nc211.org/search/

Scary! Candy is getting more expensive and less chocolate-y?

The cost of chocolate’s main ingredient – CoCoa – has nearly doubled since the beginning of last year. And makers are adding ‘fillers’ like more nuts but less chocolate, while keeping the price the same. The price of chewing gum and candy has risen almost 40% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

NOTE: Americans shelled out $7.4 billion dollars in chocolate and candy sales last October 2024.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/26/business/why-halloween-candy-is-getting-more-expensive-and-less-chocolate-y

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, October 31…

Guilford College (Hege Library) W. Friendly Ave (Greensboro) = 10am – 3pm

UNC School of the Arts, S. Main Street (WS) = 11am – 3:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Volunteers Needed for the upcoming Joy Prom Winston-Salem event happening this Saturday (Nov 1st) at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community.

To volunteer (age 16 and older) https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index…

Chick-Fil-A vending machine?

Chick-fil-A is trialing its very first 24-hour (except Sundays) vending machine at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. What’s in the machine:

Cool Wrap with Avocado Lime Ranch — approx. $8.49.

Southwest Veggie Wrap with Creamy Salsa — approx. $7.99.

Waffle Potato Chips (Original and Chick-fil-A Sauce flavored) — approx. $2.19 each.

The machine gives hospital staff and visitors a convenient, self-serve option at odd hours when traditional restaurants may not be open. Chick-fil-A’s spokesperson said it’s meant for “hospital employees and visitors on the go.”

Light overcomes the Darkness

“Once again, Jesus spoke to the people and said,

“I am the light of the world.

Whoever follows Me will never walk in the darkness,

but will have the light of life.” John 8:12 Berean Standard Bible