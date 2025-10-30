WHAT'S NEW
Home Farm to Table: Eating locally grown foods in Forsyth

wbfj-verne
October 30, 2025

Talking Farm to Table with Celine Richard

Horticulture Agent with the NC Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County

 

Farm City Tour stops on Friday, November 7.

Location: Fair Share Farm (3868 Transou Rd, Pfafftown, NC 27040)

Morning Tour (10:30am)  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-city-week-tour-morning-tickets-1734261766629?aff=oddtdtcreator

Afternoon Tour (2pm) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-city-week-tour-afternoon-tickets-1834155611809?aff=oddtdtcreator

*Farm City Tours are part of Farm City Week. Visit the Fair Share Farm Website 

 

Farm City Banquet (Thursday, November 13)

Celebrating the vital blend of rural and urban contributions to our food system.

Thursday, November 13 at 5:30 PM for a fun-filled evening and delicious meal, for free, at the Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County

(1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105)

5:30 – Doors open, arrive early to meet and greet with Forsyth County Center Staff

6:00 – Dinner Served

Adults and children of all ages are welcome to join!

Call 336-703-2850 with any questions.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-city-banquet-2025-tickets-1632421038269?aff=oddtdtcreator

 

 Shop locally grown foods during the holidays.

Listing of area farmer’s markets and farm stands in Forsyth county…

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2023/02/farmers-markets-in-forsyth-county/

 

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show with Wally and Verne (Thursday morning, OCT 30, 2025)

