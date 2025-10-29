Wednesday News for October 29, 2025

There could be some snow showers in the NC mountains early Thursday morning?

Update: Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba earlier this morning as an extremely dangerous Category 3 hurricane. Melissa is forecast to move through the Bahamas later today as a strong Cat 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Samaritan’s Purse has a cargo plane loaded with life-saving supplies ready for Jamaica. They are just waiting on the clearance to be able to land on the island.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/samaritans-purse-loads-up-planes-in-triad-with-supplies-for-jamaica/69182401

Several organizations ready to respond in Jamaica…

Samaritan’s Purse https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Convoy of Hope https://convoyofhope.org/about/

United Cajun Navy https://donate.thecajunnavy.org/b/8wMaIy3QVbrs62seUX

*These groups work directly or with local partners on the island to deliver emergency supplies and support long-term recovery. There are links at wbfj.fm ‘Jamaica Relief”

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, October 29…

East Davidson High School (Thomasville) = 8:30am – 1:30pm

Davie Family YMCA in Mocksville = 9am – 1pm

WSSU (Anderson Center) Martin Luther King Jr Dr (WS) = Noon – 4pm

New Garden Friends School (Greensboro) = 2pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Municipal Elections: Early voting continues through Saturday afternoon

*General Election Day (Municipal Elections) = Tuesday, November 4th

*Connect with your county Board of Elections to see if there are any candidates running in your town or city. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Irving Neal has been chosen by the Forsyth County Republican Party to replace the late Joe Pinnix on the Kernersville ballot for alderman. Pinnix passed away on Oct. 14. His name will stay on the ballot, with any vote cast for him now going to Neal. Eight candidates are vying for five seats. https://www.wxii12.com/article/

SNAP benefits will be delayed if the federal government shutdown continues, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

*If you or your family is in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you.

https://nc211.org/search/

Red Kettle Bell Ringers Needed. An information session is planned for (2pm) this afternoon at the Salvation Army location on N Trade Street in Winston-Salem – to learn more about being a PAID Bell Ringer this season. INFO: Joanne.Carter@uss.salvationarmy.org

Today is World Stroke day

Nearly three-quarters of all strokes occur in people over the age of 65.

Strokes aren’t limited to older adults. New data shows a noticeable rise in strokes among adults under 45, making prevention and awareness at every age critical.

Stroke remains a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the US.

Remember F.A.S.T. if you see any of the following symptoms:

Face: Does one side of the face droop?

Arms: Is one arm weak or numb?

Speech: Is speech slurred or difficult to understand?

Time: Call 911 immediately

Understand stroke symptoms (American Heart Association) https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

‘Booze it and Lose it campaign’ continues statewide through the weekend.

Expect increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to combat impaired driving

Love long walks? Adults who walk (longer than 10 minutes at a time) had substantially lower risks of cardiovascular disease and premature death when compared to those participants who walk for shorter periods, according to a new study https://cnn.it/43ElLvM

Five houses collapsed at the Outer Banks on Tuesday, now totaling 13 houses that have fallen into the ocean in the Buxton community since Sept. 30. https://myfox8.com/news

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board votes to close Cook Elementary

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/article

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding several Diabetes Awareness Events next week (Monday- Wednesday, Nov. 3-5) at their location on Highland Ave, in Winston-Salem.

MON, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p . m.- Free health screenings with a smoothie coupon.

Health Screenings include an A1C check and more.

TUE, Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.-: Diabetes talk followed by an awareness walk

WED, Nov. 5, 4-8 p.m.- Film, music, fitness activities, games, vendors and more

All events are free and open to all!

Attendees are encouraged to register for the event at forsyth.cc/hhs/diabetes_prevention.aspx

Be salt and Light

In Matthew 5, Jesus shares with his followers about being

“salt of the earth” and “light of the world”. This means we (as Christians) are to have a preservative and flavorful influence on the world (like salt) while shining a light on goodness for others to see and glorify the Father.

“You are the salt of the earth. But what good is salt if it has lost its flavor? Can you make it salty again? It will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless. “You are the light of the world—like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house.

In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father” Matthew 5:13-16 NLT