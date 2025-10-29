Jeremiah 1:5 (NLT) says –

5) I Knew you Before I Formed you in your Mother’s womb. Before you were born I Set You Apart and appointed you as MY Prophet to the Nations.

This Wednesday WORD just happens to be the Day Before my Birthday. Now… I Certainly do Not claim to be a Prophet… However, I Can say that I Am a Pastor / Preacher / Teacher. But, the day I was born, October 30th, 1959, I was expected to be stillborn. Obviously, GOD had Other Plans.

I didn’t know that GOD had apparently “Set Me Apart.” Here’s what I mean… On that day in 1959, my Great Grand Parents were at the hospital for my birth. They went down to the gift shop, where my “Pepa” decided to wander off from my “Mema.” She would soon find him looking at some books—Biblical Encyclopedias to be exact. When she asked him why he was looking at those, she also told him he didn’t need those books. That’s when “Pepa” spoke out loud about what he believed the LORD had told him about Me… a Brand New Baby Boy… He said…

“These books aren’t For Me! They’re for that Boy!” – —“Mema” said, “That Boy doesn’t need those books—He can’t read yet!” – — “Pepa” immediately replied… “All I can tell you is that I Feel that Boy is going to be a Preacher.”

Those Books sit right behind my head when I’m at my Desk in my office at the Church where I Pastor. “Pepa” Knew what GOD Already “Knew”—even before I was formed in my Mother’s womb. And HE had Indeed “Set Me Apart” to do HIS WILL in My Life!

And on this Wednesday—Within this WORD—I Encourage YOU to Listen to what GOD is saying to You. WHAT has HE Set YOU Apart For? Just Ask HIM… and then Listen for the Voice of HIS SPIRIT… and Follow the GOD Planned Path—for YOU!

TRACY