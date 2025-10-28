Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H (Forsyth County)

Thanks to Anika Parks, Volunteer Coordinator with the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Forsyth County, for sharing more about Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H – a fun learning ‘voting program’ going on now through Tuesday, November 4 (4:30pm)

https://forsyth.ces.ncsu.edu/2025/10/kids-voting-nc-4-h-forsyth/

What is Kids Voting North Carolina 4-H?

Kids Voting NC is a non-partisan youth civic engagement program that offers youth under 18 the opportunity to vote on the same ballot as adults each election. Kids Voting enhances the civic skills, knowledge, and disposition of North Carolina’s young people, now and for the future.

A Message for Parents and Caregivers

62% of youth say they hear about elections and voting from their families – more than any other source, including schools! You are the most important influence on your child’s civic motivation and activities. We encourage you not only to be engaged in the elections yourself but to share that engagement with the youth in your life.

Talk with your child about elections and issues. Read this guide together as a family!

If you are eligible to vote, take your child with you when you do. And let them cast their own vote in the Kids Voting election in your area!

More recommendations for parents & caregivers supporting children’s civic engagement can be found in CIRCLE: Growing Voters, a report from the Tufts Jonathan M. Tisch College of CivicLife.

Why Participate in KVNC?

4-H Youth Participants Build:

Civic Knowledge about local, state & national government and our democratic institutions & norms.

Civic Skills, including how to evaluate candidates & vote, how to interact with local officials.

Civic Identity & Agency that excites and empowers them about their role as citizens now & in the future.

Participants are better equipped for positive democratic citizenship.

Participants are more likely to vote as adults.

Communities with strong civic engagement are more likely to be economically and physically healthier.

Who Can Participate in KVNC?

All youth under the age of 18 can vote in Kids Voting NC 4-H. We ask that only residents of Forsyth County cast a ballot in the KVNC 2025 Forsyth election. You do not need to be a member of 4-H to participate.

What is on the Ballot for KVNC 4-H Forsyth?

Not all municipal elections in Forsyth County will be on the 2025 KVNC 4-H Forsyth ballot. You will get to cast your votes for the following races:

Town of Kernersville Mayor

Town of Kernersville Board of Aldermen

Town of Lewisville Mayor

Town of Lewisville Town Council

Town of Lewisville Charter Referendum

Go to the Forsyth County Board of Elections website for more information about voting for those 18 years and older. See a sample ballot for all municipal elections in Forsyth County here.

How Can I Participate?

1. Review the Election Guide for Kids Voting NC 4-H Forsyth County. This guide gives you details about each candidate to help you make an informed decision when voting. Discuss what you learn about candidates with trusted adults and other youth – then make your own decisions!

1a. The ballot closes on Tuesday, November 4, at 4:30 p.m.

2. Follow the Online Voter Instructions to select and submit your ballot

3. Celebrate! You’ve participated in the civic process and made your voice heard! Stop by the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center office to claim your free I Voted! sticker, while supplies last. The address is 1450 Fairchild Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

4. Fill out a quick survey about your experience in this process and keep making your voice be heard – your comments could change how Kids Voting NC 4-H works in the future.

Check Back Here After the Election For Results!