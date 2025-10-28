Tuesday News for October 28, 2025

Another cold, rainy breezy morning…

Reminder: Keep those headlights ON, while running your windshield wipers! Other drivers can see you better, and it’s the law!

Getting stronger? Hurricane Melissa is still a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 180 mph (as of 9am) with stronger gusts. Melissa is expected to make landfall early this afternoon. At least 7 deaths have been associated with Melissa. https://www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-melissa-jamaica-landfall-tuesday-climate

Several organizations ready to respond in Jamaica…

Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse is already preparing to respond as needed—with disaster relief specialists, materials, and aircraft all on standby. We can help meet urgent needs related to shelter, water, hygiene, food, and medical issues. This includes the ability to deploy our Emergency Field Hospital. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/article/pray-for-the-caribbean-as-hurricane-melissa-roars-through/

Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is actively responding to the historic hurricane – working to deliver relief supplies, including food, water, hygiene items, baby care supplies, and much more.

Learn more: https://convoyofhope.org/about/ To GIVE: convoy.org/radio

United Cajun Navy

The United Cajun Navy is preparing to deploy ground teams to assist with search and rescue, medical aid, and disaster relief. Our crews are coordinating with local responders and assessing areas of need. https://volunteer.unitedcajunnavy.org/

Contribute to Relief Efforts: https://donate.thecajunnavy.org/b/8wMaIy3QVbrs62seUX

*These groups work directly or with local partners on the island to deliver emergency supplies and support long-term recovery. There are links at wbfj.fm ‘Jamaica Relief”

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, October 28…

West Forsyth High School, Lewisville Clemmons Road = 8:45am – 2:15pm

Mount Tabor UMC, Robinhood Rd (WS) = 2pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Red Kettle Bell Ringers Needed

An information session for (paid) Red Kettle Bell Ringers planned for this Wednesday (Oct 29) at 2pm at the Salvation Army location on N Trade Street in Winston-Salem.

These are paid, full-time positions that are available through the Christmas season.

For more information, contact Joanne by email: Joanne.Carter@uss.salvationarmy.org

Today is Day 28 of the Federal Government shutdown (Tuesday)

SNAP benefits will be delayed if the federal government shutdown continues, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

*If you or your family is in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

“Lord, remind our lawmakers that no gold medals are given for breaking shutdown records,” he said. “But a crown of righteousness is given to those who take care of the lost, last and least.”

-Senate Chaplin Barry Black, who opened the US Senate session on Monday with a pointed invocation.

‘Booze and Lose it campaign’ continues statewide through the weekend.

Law enforcement:” Expect increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to combat impaired driving

Fall Furniture Market in High Point thru Wednesday (Oct 25-29)

https://www.highpointmarket.org/2025/Fall/Daily

Municipal Elections: Early voting continues through Saturday afternoon

*General Election Day (Municipal Elections) = Tuesday, November 4th

*Connect with your county Board of Elections to see if there are any candidates running in your town or city. https://www.ncsbe.gov/

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed.

Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday till 7:30pm). Location: 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Just keep moving! Exercises, like walking or cycling, combined with light strength training, could reduce pain for patients with knee osteoarthritis, according to experts.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/10/27/health/knee-osteoarthritis-pain-treatment-exercise-wellness

October is National Fire Safety Month https://www.nfpa.org/events/fire-prevention-week

50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’ (unattended cooktop).

Fire Safety Tip: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Recycle don’t toss: Visit www.call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot near you.

Volunteers Needed for the upcoming Joy Prom Winston-Salem event happening this Saturday (Nov 1st) at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community.

To volunteer (age 16 and older) https://volunteer.loveoutloudws.com/need/index…

Watauga Online posted at 2:51am this morning…

“The longest World Series game EVER – roughly 6 hours and 40 minutes – just ended after 18 innings. Game 3 Final: Dodgers 6 Blue Jays 5.(Game 4 later this evening!)

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.

John 1:5 NLT

This verse is from the opening of the Gospel of John, where it is explained that Jesus is the light of the world, and this light cannot be overcome by darkness, sin, or evil

In the Amplified Bible, ‘The Light shines on in the darkness, and the darkness did not understand it or overpower it or absorb it…’