Monday News for October 27, 2025

Cooler temps. Rain showers continue through early Thursday…

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Southbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway are closed at Robinhood Road

Power lines are down in the area as a result of an earlier crash.

Utility crews on the scene. Please use an alternate travel route. (NC DOT)

Strongest storm of the year (so far).

Jamaica is preparing for Melissa, a rare Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 175 mph, with stronger gusts. Melissa’s outer bands are currently lashing Jamaica with wind and rain. Landfall is expected Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. Melissa is NOT expected to make a direct hit along the East Coast…

Scary! Trunk or Treat candy is getting more expensive and less chocolate-y?

The cost of chocolate’s main ingredient – CoCoa – has nearly doubled since the beginning of last year. And makers are adding ‘fillers’ like more nuts but less chocolate, while keeping the price the same. The price of chewing gum and candy has risen almost 40% since February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

NOTE: Americans shelled out $7.4 billion dollars in chocolate and candy sales last October 2024.

Day 27 of the Federal Government shutdown

“Bottom line, the well has run dry” The USDA has posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid (or SNAP benefits) will not go out on November 1st.

*(SNAP) benefits will be delayed if the federal government shutdown continues, posted the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. If you or your family is in immediate need for food resources, call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources.

You can also visit nc211.org to find a food pantry closest to you. https://nc211.org/search/

If you are looking to have a little fun, make some extra cash, and be a part of helping people in need, you might be a perfect ‘Red Kettle Bell Ringer’.

These are paid, full-time positions (paid) that are available through Christmas.

An information session for Red Kettle Bell Ringers planned for this Wednesday (Oct 29) at 2pm at the Salvation Army location on N Trade Street in Winston-Salem.

For more information, contact Joanne by email: Joanne.Carter@uss.salvationarmy.org

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Monday, Oct 27…

Trinity UMC, West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Municipal Elections: Early voting continues through Saturday afternoon

In Forsyth county, municipal elections are happening in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown (NOT Winston-Salem).

*Early voting will take place only at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem. NOTE: Winston-Salem does not have a municipal election this fall because mayoral and city council terms coincide with presidential election years. *General Election Day (Municipal Elections) = Tuesday, November 4th

Samaritan’s Purse sent its 13th relief flight to Gaza on Saturday.

The Boeing 767 freighter (their newest cargo aircraft) left Greensboro carrying 290,000 packets of supplementary food, 12,000 blankets and 12,000 solar lights for families in the war-torn region. An emergency field hospital is also available if needed.

“We want them to know that God hasn’t forgotten them,”

-Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse.

50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’ (unattended cooktop).

Fire Safety Tip: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Fall Foliage Update: ‘Peak Color’ in areas below 3,000 feet in the High Country and upper Foothills, according to Dr Howie Neufeld the Fall Color Guy.

FREE Flu shots are available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health. No appointment is needed.

Clinic hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (with extended hours on Thursday till 7:30pm). Location: 799 N. Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Volunteers Needed for the upcoming Joy Prom Winston-Salem event happening Nov 1 at Truist Stadium (where the Winston-Salem Dash play baseball).

Joy Prom is a ‘free’ full-scale prom for special needs individuals in our community.

The local Red Cross is assisting six people displaced after an overnight apartment fire on Sedgefield Place Lane near Country Club. Brick walls installed between units prevented the fire from spreading, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

High School Football spotlight. Wildcats keep winning! South Davidson is now 9-0 and will travel to Bishop McGuinness this Friday with the conference championship on the line. The Dispatch reporting that South Davidson has never won a conference title in football. https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/knights-post-shutout-south-remains-undefeated/