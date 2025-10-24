WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Forsyth County accepting applications for Community Grant funding thru Nov 30

Forsyth County accepting applications for Community Grant funding thru Nov 30

wbfj-verne
October 24, 2025

Forsyth County is now accepting applications for their annual Community Grant funding for Fiscal Year 2026-2027

Community Grants funding provides assistance to community organizations for a variety of service areas and initiatives that align with County policies and goals including (Safety, Health, Education, Cultural, and Economic Opportunities). Funding requests are evaluated and approved on a year-by-year basis by the Board of Commissioners during the budget process.

Applications are due November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.  

 

Community Grant applications are submitted online using the Forsyth County Community Portal.

Visit forsyth.cc/communitygrants for more details and resources about the application process.

For additional information or assistance, please contact Grants Administrator Bailey Arnold at (336) 703-2077 or arnoldbk@forsyth.cc.

 

FYI: Applications are reviewed by a committee of county staff who select grant applications to recommend to the county commissioners.

Funding is contingent on county commissioner approval and the availability of funds.

 

Applications are due November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.  

 

 

*As heard on WBFJ Morning Show (Friday, Oct 24, 2025)

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

WBFJ @ CALVARY WEST FALL FEST

wdecker_wbfj
October 24, 2025

Halloween Alternatives

wbfj-kurt
October 24, 2025

Friday News for October 24, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 24, 2025

WBFJ @ CALVARY FALL FEST

wdecker_wbfj
October 23, 2025

Thursday News for October 23, 2025

wbfj-verne
October 23, 2025

Local blood drives (October 23 – 28, 2025)

wbfj-verne
October 22, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.