Forsyth County accepting applications for Community Grant funding thru Nov 30

Forsyth County is now accepting applications for their annual Community Grant funding for Fiscal Year 2026-2027

Community Grants funding provides assistance to community organizations for a variety of service areas and initiatives that align with County policies and goals including (Safety, Health, Education, Cultural, and Economic Opportunities). Funding requests are evaluated and approved on a year-by-year basis by the Board of Commissioners during the budget process.

Applications are due November 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Community Grant applications are submitted online using the Forsyth County Community Portal.

Visit forsyth.cc/communitygrants for more details and resources about the application process.

For additional information or assistance, please contact Grants Administrator Bailey Arnold at (336) 703-2077 or arnoldbk@forsyth.cc.

FYI: Applications are reviewed by a committee of county staff who select grant applications to recommend to the county commissioners.

Funding is contingent on county commissioner approval and the availability of funds.

*As heard on WBFJ Morning Show (Friday, Oct 24, 2025)