Friday News for October 24, 2025

Today is October 24: Two months till Christmas Eve and the final weekend of October

Increased Fire Danger this afternoon (11am – 7pm)

Due to dry and windy conditions along with low humidity

Avoid outdoor burning if at all possible (National Weather Service)

Fall Foliage Update this morning…

‘Peak Color’ in areas below 3,000 feet in the High Country and Foothills, according to Dr Howie Neufeld the Fall Color Guy. Peak color is slowly moving into the upper Piedmont over the next few weeks.

Listen for ‘Fall Color’ updates from Dr Howie Neufeld (the Fall Color Guy) Friday mornings (around 6:20am) on your Fall travel station, WBFJ!

Fall Furniture Market in High Point begins Saturday (Oct 25-29)

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, Oct 24

Cornerstone Christian Church, Hwy 801 in Mocksville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Free Community Heath Forum hosted by Bridge of Hope Church in Greensboro happening this Saturday (Oct 25) from 10am – 12:30pm. https://bidgeofhope.church/calendars

Free health screenings, nutritious sessions, local health resources, giveaways!

It’s been one month since the Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem reopened its day shelter due to a lack of finances.

Local downtown business owners, concerned about the rise in homelessness in the city, raised enough money to keep the doors open through the end of the year, according to WFDD. BTW: There are around 235 unsheltered individuals in Winston-Salem.

Mustang Week is leaving the Grand Strand (Myrtle Beach) after 23 years.

‘Race 4 the Fallen’ Glow Run and Walk (TODAY) in Winston-Salem

This evening: Early registration around 5pm Race begins around 6:45pm.

Location: Washington Park (1490 S. Broad Street) in downtown Winston-Salem.

In addition to honoring fallen officers, the monies raised will go toward the continuing mission of providing financial assistance to the families of fallen police officers.

Traffic Alert in downtown Lexington

Main Street through the downtown will be CLOSING around 6pm this evening due to BBQ Festival set up. All roads will re-open early Sunday morning…

Lexington BBQ Festival this Saturday (8:30am – 5:30pm)

High School Friday Night Football (Week 10 match-ups)

Just two weeks remain in the regular season…

College Football (Saturday)

(Homecoming) Wake Forest hosting SMU in Winston-Salem. Kick off at noon.

Winston-Salem State University on the road at Johnson C. Smith University. 1pm

App State at Old Dominion (Noon)

World Series: LA Dodgers vs Toronto Blue Jays

Game One TONIGHT in LA !

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Annual fundraising events raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Greensboro – this Saturday, October 25 | First National Bank Field

Today verse from Colossians 3:12…

“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience”