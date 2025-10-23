Thursday News for October 23, 2025

Increased Fire Danger (again) this afternoon (11am – 7pm) due to dry and windy conditions along with low humidity. Avoid outdoor burning if at all possible (National Weather Service)

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, October 23, 2025

High Point University (Slane Center on campus) = 9am – 8pm

North Forsyth High School, Shattalon Drive (Winston Salem) = 9am – 2pm

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain Street) = 9am – 1:30pm

Greensboro Science Center, Lawndale Drive (Gboro) = 10am – 2:30pm

A & T State University (Greensboro) = 3pm – 7:30pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The parent company of Food Lion (Ahold Delhaize USA) is opening a new distribution center in Burlington, expected to create hundreds of new jobs and add up to an $860 million-dollar investment into the area. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, and the distribution center should be operational in 2029.

Skipping the DMV? Teens trying to advance to a Level 2 limited provisional license can skip the DMV and take their road tests with a certified private driving school.

At least 25 private driving schools are currently certified in North Carolina

Clear Bags only! Beginning in November, fans will no longer be able to carry large bags, purses and other non-clear bags into school athletic events associated with Davidson County Schools.

The new Clear Bag ‘Procedure’ goes into effective Monday, November 10th.

Republican lawmakers in Raleigh have completed a redrawing of the state’s U.S. House map in hopes of gaining another GOP seat in Congress. The state Senate approved the proposal on Tuesday. The house on Wednesday. Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, and Democratic Gov. Josh Stein cannot veto (said) maps.

The move will likely lead to court challenges from Democrats and voting rights advocates.

Look up! The annual Orionid Meteor Shower is peaking this week (Oct 21–23).

“Trick or Treat – So others can Eat” Food Drive supporting Rowan Helping Ministry.

Weigh-In Day is Sunday, Nov 2 from 2 – 5pm at the Ralph Ketner Center in Salisbury.

Rowan Helping Ministries is our current WBFJ Ministry of the Month (October)

Great weather heading into the weekend!

Lexington BBQ Festival this Saturday (Oct 25) from 8:30am – 5:30pm

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Annual fundraising events raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Greensboro – this Saturday, October 25 | First National Bank Field

Starbucks: Red Cup Day 2025 will take place on November 13 (Thursday).

It’s an annual holiday tradition where customers receive a reusable red holiday cup when they purchase a holiday drink from Starbucks.

(THURS) Day 23 of the Federal Government shutdown.

Early voting continues

In Forsyth county, municipal elections are happening in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville, and Walkertown (NOT Winston-Salem).

*Early voting will take place only at the Forsyth County Board of Elections office, located at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Winston-Salem. NOTE: Winston-Salem does not have a municipal election this fall because mayoral and city council terms coincide with presidential election years. * General Election Day (Municipal Elections) = Tuesday, November 4th

