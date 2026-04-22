Wednesday News April 22, 2026

Today is Earth Day

Today is also ‘In God We Trust’ (day)

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

Increased Fire Danger today! Reminder, a statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally? Join the conversation on our WBFJ Facebook page.

Are strawberries mentioned in the Bible? No, strawberries are not mentioned in the Bible. The fruit did not grow in the Middle East during biblical times, and it is not included in any translations of the scriptures. In a Google search, however in later medieval Christian tradition and art, the strawberry has been used as a symbol of righteousness and purity. The three-part leaf is sometimes seen as a symbol of the Holy Trinity, while the white flower’s five petals represent the five wounds of Christ.

Pass the 6-7 nuggets? Perdue Farms is bringing the phrase no parent in America has been able to escape (6-7) to the dinner table with the launch of their SIX / SEVEN CHICKEN NUGGETS, a limited-edition, breaded chicken nuggets shaped like the numbers 6 and 7. The ‘Six Seven Chicken Nuggets’ will be available exclusively at 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide by Friday, May 1, 2026.

https://corporate.perduefarms.com/press-releases/6-7-has-entered-dinner-chat-perdue-launches-limited-edition-nuggets

Win them before you can buy them??

To celebrate the launch, Perdue is giving 67 lucky winners the chance to try Six Seven Chicken Nuggets before they hit shelves in May.

Enter now through Monday, April 27, 2026 at perdue.com/67giveaway and submit your name, email and mailing address. Again, 67 winners will each receive one free bag of Perdue Six Seven Nuggets. Official Rules: perdue.com/67-nugget-giveaway-rule-and-regulations

WS/FC schools is hosting a FAFSA Night this Monday (April 27) from 5-7pm to help High School Seniors complete their 2026–2027 FAFSA application.

The FREE event will be held at the WS/FCS District Office (475 Corporate Square Drive) in the Digital Learning Lab (Winston-Salem). Free support. Less stress.

Registration is now open at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/o/wfhs/article/2825250

The 15th annual Clemmons Community Day 2026 happening (rain or shine) this Saturday, April 25 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA. Free event from 9am til 2pm.

*Sponsored by the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/special-events-programs/clemmons-community-day/

Learn more about the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce https://lewisville-clemmons.com/

‘America Reads the Bible’ continues at the Museum of the Bible in

Washington, D.C. through Saturday (April 25).

‘America Reads the Bible’ celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States. Ultimately, organizers hope that the event will encourage personal engagement with the Scriptures. https://www.americareadsthebible.com/

Balancing the budget. The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board unanimously approved a $213.3 million-dollar local budget request at a called meeting on Tuesday. The revised budget proposal will now be sent to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for approval.

Note: WS/FC school officials have decided to cancel classes on Friday, May 1, in response to a statewide educators “Day of Action“. Several other school districts, including Guilford County, have also cancelled classes as thousands of teachers plan to travel to Raleigh to urge state legislators to provide more funding, increase staffing pay, and offer additional resources for student support in public schools.

https://abc45.com/news/local/wsfcs-board-unanimously-approves-213-million-budget-request-to-cancel-classes-on-may-1?teaserSource=trending

UPDATE: An 18-year-old male (Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver) is facing several charges in the deadly shooting at Leinbach Park in Winston-Salem on Monday morning.

Police said Gamble-Toliver appeared before a magistrate Tuesday night and was given no bond. Police said an update will be provided once the charge has been filed and a magistrate has set bond.

Investigation continues into that deadly park shooting where two teens died at the scene, five juveniles injured after a fight led to gunfire. As a reminder, anyone with information about an incident should call our non-emergency number at 336-773-7700. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers. https://www.cityofws.org/…/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100

UPDATE: New evidence in the investigation of that fatal crash on March 6th that killed Forsyth County sheriff’s Deputy Kaleb Mitchell has led prosecutors to dismiss several charges against the other driver involved, Bryan Castillo. Based on the new evidence, the second-degree murder, misdemeanor death by vehicle, or driving left of center charges have been dismissed. Castillo will be charged with reckless driving and speeding.

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, along with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, said they are grateful to the Highway Patrol for their investigation. The community is urged to continue to mourn Mitchell’s death and pray for his family and all involved with the case.

https://abc45.com/news/local/nc-highway-patrol-cites-new-evidence-in-fatal-crash-case-involving-forsyth-deputy?teaserSource=trending

Dr. Ron Anthony has been chosen as the next superintendent of Lexington City Schools starting May 1st. https://abc45.com/news/local/lexington-schools-board-names-dr-ron-anthony-superintendent-starting-may-1

The city of Raleigh has implemented Stage 1 water-use restrictions until further notice to safeguard the local water supply due to the ongoing statewide drought https://www.wral.com/news/local/city-raleigh-water-restrictions-what-to-know-april-2026/

“A Great Awakening” the true story of an unlikely friendship between Reverend George Whitfield and Benjamin Franklin playing in select theaters across the Piedmont.

Check out movie and music reviews from ‘Unplugged’ and Focus on the Family…

https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/great-awakening-2026/

Bibles for the Nations. For over 80 years, Bible League International has been serving under-resourced churches by providing God’s Word in a way that people can read and understand. Help WBFJ send 1,000 Bibles to Christians that don’t have God’s Word in their language. Pray and Give! $5 dollars sends one Bible…$60 dollars sends 12 Bibles! Call 1-800 YES-WORD or clink the link on our website, wbfj.fm…and Thank You.