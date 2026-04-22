Wednesday Word

The Ifs

Greetings All!

Our life of faith is uncertain, but we can be expectant of good. Because we belong to God, we can rest in knowing His promises to us are true and He is faithful.

It’s not a question of “If” He’s going to show up but how and when. It is not a question of “If” He is going to move on our behalf but “How” He will. It isn’t even a question of “If” He is going to continue pursuing and wooing us deeper into His heart filled with affection for us, but “If” we will recognize Him.

We can live with joyful uncertainty and expectancy. There are no “Ifs” with God. The only “Ifs” relate to us.

IF we trust Him. IF we believe Him. IF we ask Him. IF we continue to ask Him.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis