Thursday News April 23, 2026

Agricultural disaster? The U.S. Department of Agriculture now labeling 82 out of the state’s 100 counties as natural disaster areas. According to WCCB, farmers in these 82 counties – including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, and Yadkin- now qualify for emergency loans and other types of disaster assistance. There’s also an online tool at https://www.farmers.gov/ that can help growers figure out exactly what kind of help they may be eligible for. www.wccbcharlotte.com/2026/04/22/usda-declares-82-nc-counties-natural-disaster-areas-due-to-drought-conditions/?utm

Reminder: A statewide outdoor BURN BAN continues for all 100 counties

Much needed rain in the forecast this weekend. Likely.

Elevated Tree, Grass and Weed pollen levels continue. https://forsyth.cc/eap/air_quality/pollen.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, April 23, 2026

Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem = 8:30am – 2:30pm

Kernersville Family YMCA = 9am – 1:30pm

The Summit Church (Oak Ridge campus) = 1:30pm – 6pm

Calvary Baptist Church, Peace Haven Road and Country Club = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have decided to cancel classes on Friday, May 1, in response to a statewide educators “Day of Action“. WS/FC joins other school districts, including Guilford County, who have also cancelled classes on May 1st as thousands of teachers are planning to travel to Raleigh to urge state legislators to provide more funding, increase staffing pay, and offer additional resources for student support in their public schools.

https://abc45.com/news/local/wsfcs-board-unanimously-approves-213-million-budget-request-to-cancel-classes-on-may-1?teaserSource=trending

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hosting a FAFSA Night this Monday

(April 27) from 5-7pm to help High School Seniors complete their 2026–2027

FAFSA application. The FREE event will be held at the WS/FCS District Office (475 Corporate Square Drive) in the Digital Learning Lab (Winston-Salem).

Registration is now open at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/o/wfhs/article/2825250

Expanding Solar Power Usage. Yesterday, the City of Winston-Salem’s Sustainability Department celebrated the completion of solar panel installations at Fire Stations #3 and #19. By the end of the summer, four fire stations will be powered by solar energy, improving efficiency and lowering operational costs. https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

A historical marker commemorating Andre the Giant will be dedicated this afternoon (April 23) at the intersection of NC 73 and Old NC 220 in Ellerbe. Andre, who was born in France, achieved global fame as a professional wrestler and movie star later called Ellerby home later in his life. https://www.dncr.nc.gov/blog/2026/04/08/andre-giant-k-69

Interesting Fact: Ranch dressing is the best-selling salad dressing in the US, surpassing Italian dressing in popularity near the end of the 20th century, according to the Associated Press. The late Steven Henson was a plumbing contractor in Alaska who first served it to his workers. Later, he and his wife opened a dude ranch in California called Hidden Valley. Henson’s herb, spice, buttermilk and mayo blend became so popular among guests there it led to the DIY dry mix and the launch of a mail-order company in the 1950s.

https://apnews.com/article/ranch-dressing-american-objects-wings-pizza-pickles-989ebf24297aa8a4b78cc916b5713e47

‘America Reads the Bible’ continues at the Museum of the Bible in

Washington, D.C. through Saturday (April 25).

‘America Reads the Bible’ celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States. Ultimately, organizers hope that the event will encourage personal engagement with the Scriptures. https://www.americareadsthebible.com/

Navy Secretary John Phelan is the latest defense official to leave the Trump administration amid the Iran war. Phelan’s departure comes after Secretary Pete Hegseth forced out the Army’s top officer and two other Army generals earlier this month. www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/navy-secretary-phelan-exits-administration-rcna341532? 6

Grab your buckets: Strawberry season is here…

The NC Strawberry Association offers a Berry Farm search tool (by zip code) at https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator/#!directory/map

What is your favorite ‘berry’ picking farm locally?

Join the conversation on our WBFJ Facebook page.

Merlefest starts today through Sunday at Wilkes Community College.

Weekend Happenings

The 15th annual Clemmons Community Day 2026 happening (rain or shine) this Saturday, April 25 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA. Free event from 9am til 2pm.

*Sponsored by the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/special-events-programs/clemmons-community-day/

Learn more about the Lewisville – Clemmons Chamber of Commerce

https://lewisville-clemmons.com/

“Feet for the Street 5k and 7miler” this Saturday morning at Salem Lake.

Benefitting the Winston-Salem Street School.

Registration info at www.wsstreetschool.org

Historic Bethabara Park in Winston-Salem is celebrating America’s 250th this Saturday from 10:30am – 4:30pm.

The High Point Market (Spring Home Furnishings Market)

Saturday (April 25) through Wednesday (April 29) in downtown High Point.

Welcome to the Triad. Thanks for listening!!!